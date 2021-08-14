One-sided invocation of 1947 tragic events by Modi shameful: FO

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (DNA): The Foreign Office spokesperson Saturday while

commenting on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet on 1947 events

said it was shameful to one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass

migration in wake of Independence in 1947.



Responding to questions regarding the Indian Prime Minister’s remarks,

the spokesperson said no modern state was so much in contradiction with

itself as the Indian state – the so-called “largest democracy”.



“It is shameful that the practitioners of “Hindutva” ideology, and

purveyors of hate and violence, would so hypocritically and one-sidedly

invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of

Independence in 1947,” he commented.



The spokesperson said distorting history and stoking communalism was the

special forte of the RSS-BJP regime. Far from doing anything to heal old

wounds, they would go to any extent to sow further dissensions for

electoral gains, he maintained.



“We are sure that the people of goodwill in India would completely

reject this political and publicity stunt that only seeks to divide,”

the spokesperson added.



