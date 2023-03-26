One passenger lost his breath, Seven injured as coach turns turtle in Attock

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (MARCH-26): In Attock one passenger lost his breath while while seven others sustained injuries in two different traffic accidents on Sunday. Police said, a Rawalpindi bound passenger coach coming from Kohat turned turtle as its drive lost control due to over speeding near Bhall railway crossing on Rawalpindi road with in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station.

As result, a passenger identified as Hamza Khan was died on the spot while seven other passengers received multiple injuries. The injured were identified as Nasir Shahzad, Sher Ahmed, Azmat Hussain, Shahzad Ali and driver of the van Fida Hussain who were rushed to tehsil headquarters hospital Fatehjang by the rescue 1122 soon as they got information.

In the second incident, Shahzaib was travelling along with his wife when their car fall in to roadside ditch due to slippery road near Pindigheb on Hakla- DI Khan motorway (M-14) which was also collided with the construction machinery working on road when they were evacuating in an ambulance.

The couple also sustained injuries who were shifted to district headquarters hospital Rawalpindi by the rescue 1122. Later on, cases were registered by the police and further investigation were underway. The dead body was handed over to its real heirs after completing all legal formalities.