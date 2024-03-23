One minute silence observed at embassy of Pakistan for the victims of Moscow attacks

MOSCOW, MAR 23 /DNA/ – Pakistan Day ceremony at Pakistan Embassy Moscow was cut short with solemn observances due to the highly condemnable Terrorist attacks in Moscow.

A minute silence was observed in order to pay homage to the victims and those wounded in the incident.

Pakistan Ambassador Muhamamd Khalid Jamali on the occasion condemned the incident and said that since Pakistan has been facing the menace of terrorism for a long time and we know the pain associated with such activities.

“I offer my condolences in connection of the loss of precious lives last evening. We share the grief of the people of Russia. We can imagine the horror and pain it brings, as Pakistan has sacrificed more than 100,000 lives fighting this horror – terrorism,” the Ambassador stated.

Messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read by the Ambassador and second secretary respectively while the flag was also hoisted to commemorate the 23rd March as Pakistan Day.