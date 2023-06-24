One martyred, two injured after Indian forces open fire at shepherds at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, JUN 24: One civilian embraced martyrdom on Saturday while two others were injured as the Indian Army opened “indiscriminate fire” on a group of shepherds at the Line of Control, the army’s media relations wing said.

This is the first ceasefire violation since 2021, when both countries had agreed upon a ceasefire agreement.

In February 2021, both countries had recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire arrangement at the Line of Control and agreed to address the “core issues” that could undermine peace and stability.

Today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement, “Today, at 11:55 hours, Indian Army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris, opened indiscriminate fire onto a group of shepherds in Sattwal Sector.

“Resultantly, one civilian has embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while two have been critically injured,” it added.

The statement further said: “Driven by a newfound geo-political patronage, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to satiate their false narratives and concocted allegations.

“While a strong protest is being launched with the Indian side, Pakistan reserves the right to respond back in manner of its choosing to protect Kashmiri lives in the LoC,” it added.

The ISPR “reminded” the Indian side to respect the basic human rights of Kashmiris, “particularly their inalienable right to their lands”.

The Line of Control

The surprise announcement had been made in a joint statement by the militaries of the two countries on a “hotline contact” between their director generals military operations (DGMOs).

Hotline contact is one of the oldest military confidence-building measures between Pakistan and India. The hotline contact was originally established in 1971, but its use followed ups and downs in the relations.

Pakistan and India had in November 2003 agreed to cease fire along the LoC and the Working Boundary. The agreement held for a few years, but regular violations have occurred since 2008.

A sharp spike in truce breaches had been witnessed since 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in India. In 2020, the Indian troops committed over 3,000 ceasefire violations in which 28 people were martyred.