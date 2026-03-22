On World Water Day, President Zardari urges India to restore IWT’s full implementation

ISLAMABAD, MAR 22: President Asif Ali Zardari has urged India to immediately restore full implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty, in line with its international obligations.

In his message on World Water Day, the president reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong condemnation of India’s unilateral suspension of the treaty.

“This deliberate weaponisation of shared water resources is a matter of deep concern. India’s decision to place the Treaty in abeyance, disrupt hydrological data-sharing, impede agreed mechanisms, and undermine both the letter and spirit of a long-standing international agreement that has governed equitable sharing of the Indus river system for over six decades,” he continued.

The tensions over the Indus Waters Treaty escalated when India put the treaty in abeyance following a deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOK) in April 2025, in which 26 people were killed. Without any investigation, New Delhi accused Islamabad of orchestrating the attack, an allegation that Pakistan has firmly denied.

President Zardari said that such conduct threatens food and economic security, jeopardises the livelihoods of millions who depend on these waters, and sets a dangerous precedent for the management of transboundary resources under international law.

“World Water Day this year draws attention to the theme Water and Gender, reminding us that water insecurity is not experienced equally. Women and girls often carry the heaviest burden when safe water is not available close to home,” the president added.

Highlighting the everyday challenges faced by millions in Pakistan, President Zardari drew attention to the unequal burden of water scarcity.

“In many parts of Pakistan, households still rely on distant or unreliable water sources. Women and girls spend long hours each day collecting water, time that could otherwise be spent in school, at work, or with their families,” he said, adding, “The absence of safe water also brings health risks and places additional strain on household life. Addressing this gap is therefore not only a matter of public service delivery but also of fairness and opportunity.”

Emphasising the importance of water for all citizens, he underlined that access to clean water is a fundamental right.

“Access to safe water and sanitation is a basic right recognised under our Constitution. Ensuring reliable and safe water supply must remain a national priority. It requires careful management of our water resources, investment in water systems, and greater participation of women in planning and decision-making.”

President Zardari also highlighted the role of citizens in addressing water challenges, saying that households and communities can contribute directly by adopting rainwater harvesting and other simple measures to capture and store water.

He said that these practices help replenish underground aquifers and increase the water table. Small steps by citizens can have a tangible impact on water availability for all,” he mentioned.

He further warned about the growing pressures on water resources and said, “Water sustains our agriculture, our cities, and our natural environment. As pressures on water resources grow due to population demands and climate variability, we must use water with greater care”.