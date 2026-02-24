On 4th anniversary of Russian invasion, envoy says Ukrainians defending Germany, Europe’s freedom

ISLAMABAD, FEB 24: German Ambassador to Pakistan Ina Lepel has said that Ukrainians are defending the freedom not only of Germany but also of the entire of Europe.

In her message on the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion, the ambassador said that four years ago, on February 24, 2022, Russia launched an unprovoked and full-scale invasion against Ukraine, which was a blatant violation of international law.

“Even four years later, Ukraine’s military and people are continuing their resistance against the invaders,” she said.

“Ukraine’s brave soldiers and citizens are defending their freedom and sovereignty against a ruthless enemy that wishes to revive the colonial system of the past.”

In this way, she said, they are also defending the freedom of Germany and Europe as a whole. Because we do not know who the next victim of the Russian President’s aggression will be.

“This is the reason why supporting the freedom-loving and brave people of Ukraine in their war of resistance against the colonial system is in our fundamental interest.”

Ukraine, on February 24 (today), marked the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, with a show of solidarity from its staunchest allies and no immediate end in sight to Europe´s bloodiest conflict since World War II.

Tens of thousands of lives have been lost since the Kremlin ordered troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, confident of a quick victory but not expecting the fierce resistance that followed.