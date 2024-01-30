Omar Ayub urges people to remain calm, vote for Khan on Feb 8

Announces to moves high court against special court’s decision

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan strongly rejected the kangaroo court’s decision awarding 10-year imprisonment to former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, calling upon all PTI members and Pakistanis to remain calm and vote Imran Khan’s nominated candidates to bring PTI back to the assemblies with a thumping majority.

Reacting to the special court’s ruling in cypher case, PTI Secretary General urged all the people to stay calm and peaceful following the decision by this kangaroo court against PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureishi and did not indulge in any activity that undermined their traditional stance of a peaceful struggle.

He asked that the people should concentrate on coming out in large numbers on February 8, 2024 to ensure a high voter turnout and vote for PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan’s nominated candidates whose names have been posted on PTI’s website and social media channels.

“PTI has always espoused the principle of ‘Rule of Law’. The current kangaroo court ruling will not deter us from foregoing this principle come what may,” he maintained.

Omar stated that PTI workers should remain calm and not indulge in any activity that undermines our traditional stance of a peaceful struggle.

“We will appeal against this decision in the High Court and continue our legal battle,” he added.

“We should harness and channel these energies for the polling day on February 8, 2024 to ensure that Khan’s nominated candidates are returned to the assemblies with a thumping majority,” Omar contended.

He vowed that PTI would continue its struggle to put Pakistan on a democratic path so that the supremacy of law and constitution is ensured.