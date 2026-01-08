Oman’s UTAS connects global experts on digital learner autonomy

MUSCAT, Jan 8: Under the auspices of Dr Said Hamed Al Rubaii, Vice Chancellor of the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS), the Preparatory Studies Centre (PSC) at UTAS–Al Mussanah successfully hosted the 3rd Online PSC Forum, entitled “Enhancing Learner Autonomy: Strategies for a Digital Age,” on 7–8 January 2026.

The two-day online forum brought together academics, educators, and education specialists to discuss contemporary approaches to empowering learners and fostering self-directed learning in digitally enriched educational environments. The event responded to the growing need for innovative teaching strategies that place learners at the centre of the learning process, particularly in the context of rapid technological transformation.

The forum programme featured two keynote addresses delivered by internationally recognised scholars. The first keynote was presented by Professor Jo Mynard from Kanda University of International Studies (Japan), a leading authority on learner autonomy and advising in language learning. The second keynote was delivered by Professor Cem Balçikanli from Gazi University (Türkiye), whose research focuses on teacher education, learner autonomy, and language teacher development. In addition, the forum included six specialised online sessions that addressed topics such as technology-enhanced learning, autonomy-supportive pedagogies, and innovative classroom practices.

This initiative aligned with UTAS’s strategic vision of enhancing educational quality, promoting innovation in teaching and learning, and integrating digital technologies to support sustainable educational development. The forum provided participants with valuable insights and practical perspectives while fostering professional collaboration and knowledge exchange within Oman and beyond.