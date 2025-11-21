Oman ushers in new chapter, celebrating its glorious national day

MUSCAT, 18 Nov: The Sultanate of Oman will markthis Thursday its Glorious National Day, commemorating the Al BusaidiState Foundation Day on 20 Novembereach year. This historic occasion embodies the patriotic spirit of this blessed nation’s people as they advance with renewed determination to build their homeland under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

The profound pride of the nation’s Monarch in the people of Oman reflects the deep unity between the Leader and his loyal citizens. This national cohesion represents a fundamental element in the success of achievements realized during this era of renewed Renaissance.Throughout history, the Omanis have stood united as an impregnable fortress, guided by enlightened faith.

The supreme commitment to developing education, higher education, scientific research, and innovation has been manifested in significant accomplishments aligned with “Oman Vision 2040” priorities. During his visit to Sultan Faisal bin Turki School for Boys in the Wilayatof Al Amerat, His Majesty the Sultan emphasized the crucial importance of equipping students with knowledge in modern technology and integrating it into educational processes across schools destined to become future models. The total number of educators reached (66,379) male and female teachers, distributed across (1,303) schools. The number of administrative and technical staff in government schools amounted to (11,183), comprising (4,420) males and (6,763) females. Regarding the number of teachers in special education schools, it totalled (241) male and female educators, with the aggregate count of administrative personnel in special education schools being (46) male and female administrators.

During this year (2025), (16) new school buildings were received to be operationalized across (9) educational directorates, comprising (4) schools in the Muscat Governorate educational directorate, (3) schools in the North Al Batinah educational directorate, (2) schools in the South Al Batinah Governorate educational directorate, in addition to (2) schools in the Dhofar Governorate educational directorate, and one school in each of the A’Dakhiliyah Governorate educational directorate, the South A’Sharqiyah Governorate educational directorate, the North A’Sharqiyah Governorate educational directorate, the A’Dhahirah Governorate educational directorate, and the Al Wusta Governorate educational directorate. The construction of these schools has observed the highest standards of security and safety.

Oman’s education sector demonstrates positive development in academic and research infrastructure, as evidenced by the 2026 rankings from the British institution Quacquarelli Symonds. The QS World University Rankings 2026 features five Omani higher education institutions, with Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) achieving remarkable progress by advancing 28 positions to secure 334th place globally.

The Sultanate of Oman is making dedicated and systematic efforts to bolster scientific research and innovation, a commitment that has yielded significant returns as evidenced by its notable ascent of ten positions in the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Global Innovation Index over a four-year period, advancing from 84th to 74th place. Concurrently, the nation has achieved substantial improvement in innovation outputs, climbing 23 positions from 109th to 86th place.

Under the academic sector’s “Performance-Based Institutional Funding Program,” support has been extended to approximately 2,228 research projects between 2018 and 2024. The past year alone witnessed the funding of 475 research initiatives with a total allocation of approximately RO 2.4 million. The Strategic Research Program, designed to address specific challenges within government entities, has supported 74 research projects. Meanwhile, the industrial sector’s “EJAAD” Program has facilitated 61 research projects with a total investment of RO 2.5 million.

The Sultanate of Oman has established a comprehensive framework of 13 distinct programs dedicated to fostering innovation and building national capabilities. These initiatives include the National Program for Supporting Innovation Centers in Higher Education Institutions, the Student Graduation Projects Transformation into Start-ups Program, and the Falling Walls Competition. The ecosystem is further strengthened by National Scientific Research Awards that recognize excellence across multiple sectors, while creating pathways for Omani innovators and researchers to participate in prestigious international forums including the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, the Kuala Lumpur International Invention and Innovation Exhibition, and the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings.

The Sultanate of Oman is strategically enhancing its national scientific publishing infrastructure and elevating the standards of its peer-reviewed journals, in direct alignment with its transition toward a knowledge-based economy. This systematic development of scientific research and academic publishing frameworks represents a fundamental pillar in building a knowledge-driven society and strengthening the nation’s competitive standing globally.

In the domain of development and social protection, the Sultanate of Oman persists in its efforts to build a comprehensive social care system. This system aims to provide social and economic support and empowerment to all segments of society, including the family, the elderly, persons with disabilities, women, children, and civil society organizations. The ultimate objective is to forge a society that is both economically and socially empowered through the introduction of a suite of new programs and projects across various developmental sectors. These initiatives are designed to advance social work, support and empower the most vulnerable groups, establish effective social protection mechanisms, and strengthen family cohesion and social solidarity. This is in addition to activating community partnerships and enhancing resource efficiency to deliver high-quality social services.

The social protection system in the Sultanate of Oman has undergone a comprehensive and qualitative transformation across all levels and trajectories. The Social Protection Law has redefined the very concept of protection to encompass all stages of life, from childhood to advanced age, establishing programs that cover retirement, end-of-service benefits, maternity, disability, direct cash security for limited-income families, and savings.

Since the system’s inauguration, beneficiaries have exceeded 63.6 percent of the target population. Furthermore, novel mechanisms have been introduced to support the most vulnerable groups, such as the household income support benefit, which ensures the precise and equitable delivery of aid to its rightful recipients.

Complementing the institutional development framework, which mandates robust governance, the process of implementing changes to restructure Oman’s pension funds has been initiated. This endeavour paves the way for a new era commensurate with national and international aspirations. The strategic direction for the 2024-2025 transition phase was formulated, achieving an implementation rate exceeding 90 percent for the Fund. This progress is meticulously designed to cultivate and enhance its internal and developmental capacities through the delivery of intelligent and proactive services that fulfill stakeholder requirements and elevate satisfaction. It also provides comprehensive coverage for all societal segments not encompassed by the social protection system, concurrently improving all associated benefits.

Statistics released by the Social Protection Fund at the end of September 2025 indicate the participation of 92 active entities from the public sector and 29,370 from the private sector. The number of insured Omani workers surpassed 604,000 citizens, with over 121,000 active pensions disbursed. These figures epitomize the significant progress achieved within the social protection system and affirm the Social Protection Fund’s emergence as a regional exemplar of transparency and institutional efficacy.

Regarding the sector for persons with disabilities, His Majesty the Sultanissued his lofty directives in September 2025 to establish a new sector at the level of an Undersecretary within the structure of the Ministry of Social Development. This sector is tasked with overseeing all matters that would elevate the services provided to persons with disabilities. To formalize this, His Majesty the Sultanissued Royal Decree No. 92/2025 in October 2025, promulgating the Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. This law embodies Oman’s commitment to preserving the dignity of persons with disabilities and guaranteeing their rights. Moreover, His Majestyissued his royal orders in April 2025, approving RO 7 million to establish the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Care and Rehabilitation Centre and to study the needs of the governorates for such centres. This step reflects the reinforcement of the rights of persons with autism spectrum disorder and the creation of a suitable and supportive environment that contributes to improving their quality of life.

A number of specialized rehabilitative and productive programs and projects are being implemented. The Child Protection Guide and the National Guide for the Care of Children in Foster Families have been launched. Furthermore, childcare centres and youth homes provide an alternative family environment that offers comprehensive care encompassing living, educational, social, psychological, and health aspects. The number of children enrolled in the centre by the end of the first half of 2025 reached 83 children, consisting of 33 males and 50 females, while the number of those enrolled in youth homes reached 77 youths. Meanwhile, the home care program for the elderly served 1,327 beneficiaries.

The Sultanate of Oman confers supreme priority upon the healthcare sector, with the noble objective of delivering comprehensive and multifaceted medical care to its citizens and residents, embracing prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and health promotion. A strategic direction enshrining health as a paramount priority within Oman Vision 2040 has been articulated, crystallized in the pursuit of “a pioneering health system governed by global standards.”

The national report monitoring the indicators of Oman Vision 2040 for the health sector revealed conspicuous advancement in national indicators throughout 2024 and 2025. The Sultanate of Oman ascended to 55th position globally and 6th within the Middle East and North Africa in the Legatum Prosperity Index – Health pillar, representing an advancement of six ranks since 2019.

The inauguration of the National Health Policy constitutes a definitive roadmap for establishing an integrated and sustainable health system. In parallel, specialized initiatives dedicated to the enhancement of maternal and child health have diligently pursued the refinement of specialized services via the National Screening Program for Non-Communicable Diseases, the Diabetes Care Program, advanced fertility services, oncology care, cardiac care, and the combat of tuberculosis and respiratory diseases.

Pertaining to the development and expansion of health infrastructure, the year 2024 and the commencement of 2025 were marked by the inauguration of 10 health institutions, accompanied by the expansion and enhancement of facilities for 7 hospitals and 21 additional health institutions.

Work progresses assiduously on a portfolio of major ventures, which remain under construction, development and expansion. These encompass the National Virtual Health Centre and 9 hospitals.

The Sultanate of Oman has further secured qualitative triumphs in the realm of organ transplantation, most eminent among them the National Centre’s successful implantation of an artificial heart, the indigenization of organ transplant services, and the successful recommencement of corneal transplant operations at Al Nahdha Hospital. Present endeavours are focused upon the establishment of an eye bank, aiming to achieve self-sufficiency within a five-year horizon. The inaugural phase of the organ transplantation program witnessed a pronounced increase in kidney, liver, and corneal transplant procedures, crowned by the performance of the first heart transplant for an Omani citizen within the Sultanate of Oman. A regulatory statute was also promulgated to ensure the protection of the rights of donors and recipients within this vital domain.

A number of referral hospitals in the Sultanate of Oman have been honoured with international accreditation, namely: Al Masarra Hospital, Nizwa Hospital, and A’Rustaq Hospital, recognized for their dedication to patient safety. Moreover, Khoula Hospital was bestowed with the global “Baby-Friendly Hospital” accreditation by the World Health Organization and UNICEF, while the Royal Hospital secured the Platinum Status from Accreditation Canada International (ACI), counted among the most preeminent and distinguished international accreditations.

The Nuclear Medicine Department at the Royal Hospital has triumphantly concluded the Quality Assurance Audit in Nuclear Medicine Practices, conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), attaining an exceptional score of 92.5 percent. This distinguished result notably exceeds the global benchmark, which ranges from 56.6 percent to 87.9 percent, thereby elevating the department into the echelon of world-class centres distinguished by their unwavering commitment to the most rigorous standards of quality and safety.

In the realm of immunizations, the Sultanate of Oman has attained a preeminent coverage rate for essential childhood vaccines, surpassing 99 percent.

The Council of Oman, comprising its two chambers – the State Council and the Shura Council – perpetuates its profound dedication to integration and unified national action with the nation’s diverse institutions across all spheres. This commitment is channelled through its legislative mandate, encompassing its entrusted responsibilities in reviewing draft laws and international agreements, as well as proposing and refining legislation, all to bolster the nation’s developmental march. In parallel, the Omani judiciary strives to anchor a progressive and sophisticated justice system, predicated on unparalleled efficiency, the expeditious adjudication of cases, and the streamlining of legal procedures, thereby aligning with the imperatives of national development and global economic transformations. Moreover, the Sultanate of Oman assiduously cultivates robust financial and administrative oversight by championing the principles of transparency, accountability, and institutional and societal partnership, which collectively serve to embed the pillars of sound governance and advance the realization of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

In the domain of environmental affairs and the promotion of its sustainability, the Sultanate of Oman has attained a distinguished environmental accomplishment by leading the list of the least polluted Arab nations in the 2025 Global Pollution Index, achieving a rank of 22nd worldwide. Oman’s receipt of the formal accreditation from the Ramsar Convention for designating the Wetland Reserve in Al Wusta Governorate represents the culmination of its sustained efforts to conserve biological diversity.

The inclusion of both the Al Jabal Al Akhdar Scenic Nature Reserve and the Al Saleel Natural Park Reserve within the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves serves to reinforce the synergy between environmental preservation and community development, thereby supporting the Sultanate of Oman’s comprehensive endeavours to achieve the aspirations of “Oman Vision 2040.”

The Sultanate of Oman has further augmented its air quality initiatives through a sophisticated network of 56 monitoring stations strategically distributed across its various governorates, operating to observe atmospheric variables and thereby inform environmental and public health policymaking. It has also adopted an integrated approach to protect the marine environment and enhance its sustainability through the implementation of a portfolio of meticulously considered projects and initiatives, an undertaking founded upon its possession of an extensive coastal stretch spanning approximately 3,165 kilometers, which hosts a singularly unique biodiversity.

Within the sector of agriculture, fisheries and water resources, the Sultanate of Oman continues its comprehensive initiatives to realize the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, by advancing the framework for food and water security and broadening investment horizons in these three pivotal sectors. These concerted efforts have resulted, by the end of October 2025, in 449 projects within the agricultural sector with an aggregate investment value of RO 1.853 billion. The fisheries sector has realized qualitative advancements, driven by aquaculture ventures and marine processing industries, with the total fisheries output in 2024 reaching approximately 901,000 tons, marking a growth rate of 13.5%. The value of fisheries production increased to RO 580 million, concurrent with the expansion of aquaculture projects whose cumulative investments surpassed RO one billion in 2025. Presently, the Sultanate of Oman maintains 82 dams with a total capacity of 110.154 million cubic meters for groundwater replenishment, and 117 dams for surface storage with a capacity of 1.624 million cubic meters in mountainous areas, in addition to 7 dams for flood risk mitigation, 13 artificial rain stations, and 4,173 aflaj (traditional irrigation systems or water channels), of which 3,050 remain functional, supported by 3,480 hydrometric monitoring stations, including 648 that operate via remote telemetry, all contributing to the highly efficient stewardship of water resources.

The Sultanate of Oman places paramount importance upon the youth sector, recognizing its profound consciousness and responsibility towards Oman’s present and future. It maintains a steadfast belief that the youth constitute the very foundation of the nation’s enduring renaissance and its perpetual source of vitality. From this profound conviction have originated the diverse programs and initiatives tailored to amplify their engagement and involvement, and to cultivate an environment conducive to creativity and innovation. This principle was affirmed by HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, in his address commemorating Oman Youth Day, observed annually on 26 October. HHSayyid Theyazinunderscored that Omani youth are entirely worthy of confidence across all domains and are the standard-bearers of the Sultanate of Oman in the fields of science, knowledge, arts, technology, athletics, voluntary service, and all other spheres of endeavour.

The empowerment of Omani youth has been manifested through a distinguished portfolio of programs and projects conceived to cultivate their capacities and engagement in the nation’s development. Among the most eminent of these initiatives are the Youth Ambassadors Program for diplomatic and international readiness, the “Mustaed” camp for inculcating future-proof skills, and the Youth Excellence Award, which confers honour upon distinguished ventures. Further exemplars include the “Thank You, Our Youth” project, which illuminates inspirational young paradigms; the “Isnad” project, dedicated to fortifying voluntary service; and the Youth Initiatives Incubator, which nurtures the transformation of ideas into impactful enterprises. This constellation is complemented by the Youth Initiatives Forum, fostering collaborative partnerships; the “Tawasul” award for short films, enabling youth to articulate their causes through the art of cinema; and the National Debating Championship, established as a preeminent arena for youthful discourse.

The exertions of the Omani media have been substantiated by unequivocal indicators that reflect the eminent standing of this pivotal sector. The Sultanate of Oman has been the stage for intensive media activity and a pronounced presence at a multitude of national and international functions, ceremonies, and events, a testament to the media’s cardinal role in projecting Oman’s resplendent image. The Omani media advances with purpose in chronicling and broadcasting the nation’s accomplishments with impartiality and transparency, harmonizing its efforts with those of public, private, and civil society organizations. It has thus evolved into an essential conduit propelling the march of comprehensive development and a responsible national voice that contributes to the forging of public consciousness and the consolidation of the Omani identity. The aggregate of news items, reports, surveys, investigations, dialogues, analyses, translated materials, studies, and research in both Arabic and English surpassed 50,000 pieces across print, audio, visual, and electronic mediums. Concurrently, the tally of radio and television summaries and bulletins attained 7,000 throughout 2024.

The Omani media has significantly augmented its digital footprint, harnessing state-of-the-art technologies to deliver purposeful and innovative content that aligns with public aspirations and keeps stride with the accelerated evolution of the media domain. The “Ayn” platform stands as the paramount repository of media content in the Sultanate of Oman, its total content views ascending to 14,161,123, encompassing live broadcast, visual, and auditory material. Visits to the official media portal numbered 12 million, while the collective following of the Ministry of Information’s social media accounts reached 6,482,680 by the end of 2024, an 8% augmentation from the preceding year. The cumulative visits to the electronic portals of newspapers and magazines issued by the Ministry amounted to 39,950,381.

Furthermore, the Omani media is assiduously pursuing integration via government communication, with the objective of elevating societal awareness concerning the nation’s myriad achievements and decisions, and of providing media support for the undertakings of governmental institutions. The scope of support and collaboration extended to these entities approximated 1,050 services during 2024.

All television channels perpetually broadcast their programmatic offerings, with the cumulative transmission hours for the General Channel, Oman Live (Mubashir), the Sports Channel, and the Cultural Channel reaching 8,784 hours. This programming was richly varied, spanning news and developmental content, cultural and children’s segments, features dedicated to women, youth, and sports, alongside entertainment, artistic programs, linking sequences, and program presentations. The volume of radio programming delivered via the General Radio, Holy Quran Radio, Youth “Shabab” Radio, and English Radio attained 26,352 hours, diversified across cultural, developmental, children’s, women’s, youth, sports, entertainment, and artistic categories, supplemented by the programming of Holy Quran Radio and classical music. The totality of live and recorded programs broadcast by private electronic radio stations and channels reached 1,813 programs.

Moreover, the Omani media has magnified the Sultanate of Oman’s regional and international stature by promulgating the pathways of development within Oman and highlighting its civilizational, contemporary, cultural, economic, touristic, and investment facets. This is accomplished through hosting media institutions and delegations from across the globe. The total number of features published concerning the Sultanate of Oman in various international media institutions stood at 1,064, while the number of articles reached 3,887 during 2024.

The Omani economy demonstrated commendable growth in 2025, a testament to its strategic pursuit of economic diversification, the augmentation of non-oil revenue streams, and the expansion of its productive economic base. These concerted efforts have collectively served to underpin the expansion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), attract heightened investment inflows, and invigorate the private sector.

The Tenth Five-Year Development Plan (2021-2025) delivered favourable results, thereby fortifying confidence in the nation’s trajectory towards comprehensive and balanced development. These outcomes have solidified the Sultanate of Oman’s steadfast commitment to its course of economic diversification and sustainable growth, a path underscored by the national economy’s persistent advancement and the amelioration of its key financial and economic indicators.

The Sultanate of Oman successfully enhanced its economic and fiscal performance while concurrently reducing its debt burden. The total public debt stood at approximately RO 14.1 billion by the conclusion of the second quarter of 2025, compared to roughly RO 14.4 billion recorded at the end of the corresponding period in 2024.

Cumulative public revenues accrued by the state until the end of the second quarter of 2025 reached nearly RO 5.839 billion. Conversely, total public expenditure amounted to approximately RO 6.098 billion, reflecting an increase of RO292 million, or 5 percent, over the actual expenditure for the similar period in 2024. This augmentation is principally ascribed to a rise in developmental outlays relative to the same timeframe in 2024.

The trade balance for the Sultanate of Oman registered a surplus of RO3.555 billion by the end of July 2025. This compares to a surplus of RO5.432 billion witnessed during the same interval in 2024, representing a decline of 34.6 percent.

The Sultanate of Oman’s non-oil commodity exports exhibited robust growth of 11.3 percent, achieving a value of RO3.890 billion by the end of July 2025, as opposed to RO3.497 billion during the comparable period of 2024.

The Gross Domestic Product of the Sultanate of Oman, measured at current prices, experienced an increase of 0.6 percent in the second quarter of 2025. It attained a value of RO10.171 billion at market prices, compared to RO10.109 billion during the same quarter of 2024.

The credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s affirmed the Sultanate of Oman’s investment-grade credit rating at “BBB-” with a stable outlook. The agency cited the government’s adherence to fiscal discipline and its capacity to sustain economic stability notwithstanding volatilities in oil prices.

The agency further projected that real Gross Domestic Product growth would accelerate from 1.7 percent in 2024 to exceed 2 percent for the period spanning 2025-2028, an expansion buoyed by the growth of non-hydrocarbon sectors.

The cumulative volume of Foreign Direct Investment in the Sultanate of Oman reached about RO30.279 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2025, accompanied by inflows totallingRO3.434 billion.

The Special Economic Zones, Free Zones, and Industrial Cities located throughout the Sultanate of Oman’s governorates are commanding considerable investor interest. This coincides with an intensified focus on executing numerous projects within the enabling infrastructure sector, all aimed at attracting investments, refining regulatory frameworks, and promoting available investment opportunities.

The investment volume in the special economic zones, free zones, and industrial cities has doubled over the past five years, rising from RO 14.12 billion to reach RO 22 billion by mid-current year. Concurrently, the workforce within these zones and cities has expanded to approximately 80,000 male and female workers, among whom about 39 percent are Omani nationals.

Furthermore, 138 new investment contracts were signed with a total value of RO 1.049 billion. The industrial sector accounted for 97 percent of the total added investment volume in the first half of 2025. It is anticipated that the economic zones and free zones will witness qualitative projects in several sectors in the forthcoming period, such as mining, metal industries, and green hydrogen, particularly in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, which stands as a promising hub for such ventures.

Throughout the first half of 2025, the Economic Zones, Free Zones, and Industrial Cities successfully secured new investment commitments exceeding RO 1.053 billion. The Sohar Free Zone led all zones in the volume of investments attracted, registering an additional RO 711.4 million. The Industrial Cities followed in second place with an investment volume of RO175.2 million, and the Salalah Free Zone ranked third with RO131.8 million.

The Special Economic Zones, Free Zones, and Industrial Cities are distinguished by a multitude of advantages and investment incentives, including exemptions from taxes and customs duties, permission for 100 percent foreign ownership, complemented by integrated one-stop-shop services and a suite of electronic services, most notably the facility for selecting land plots electronically.

Furthermore, the inflation rate in the Sultanate of Oman has stabilized at a moderate level, registering a notably low figure compared to the actual economic growth rate achieved during the Tenth Five-Year Development Plan 2021-2025. This stands as a significant accomplishment, demonstrating the Omani economy’s capacity for sustained growth and its ability to overcome challenges amidst the implementation of the objectives of “Oman Vision 2040” and the economic diversification strategy aimed at elevating growth rates, supporting the performance of various economic sectors, and propelling them towards expansion and increased value-added contribution to the national economy.

The average inflation rate from the beginning of the year until the end of the third quarter of 2025 was recorded at 0.80 percent. The Gross Domestic Product achieved a real growth of 2.3 percent during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. The inflation rate in the Sultanate of Oman is projected to reach approximately 0.9 percent by the end of this year (2025) on an annual basis, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund.

Projections indicate that the domestic economy will register a real growth of around 2.9 percent in 2025, with a likely acceleration to approximately 3.7 percent in 2026, supported by the continued momentum of non-oil sectors and the easing of oil production constraints.

The Oman Investment Authority (OIA), for its part, is dedicated to forging robust partnerships with the private sector and attracting strategic investment alliances from beyond the nation’s borders. Its assets have ascended to surpass the threshold of RO 20 billion, following the realization of profits amounting to RO 1.585 billion and a contribution of RO 800 million to the state’s general budget. This distinguished performance was instrumental in the Authority securing a global ranking of 8th in the five-year investment return rate among sovereign wealth funds, as detailed in a report published by the Global SWF institute.

The Authority’s investments are strategically allocated across its three core portfolios: the National Development portfolio, the Generations portfolio, and the Future Fund Oman. These investments are geographically diversified across more than 50 nations worldwide, with the Sultanate of Oman itself representing the foremost allocation at 61.3 percent. This is followed by North America with 19.9 percent, and subsequently by Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the Oman Investment Authority has announced the successful completion of 14 distinguished national projects, representing a total investment value exceeding RO 450 million. These projects are strategically distributed across the various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman and are poised to generate approximately 1,350 new employment opportunities. These positions are diversified within vital sectors, encompassing food security, manufacturing industries, and water resources.

The political and diplomatic engagements of the Sultanate of Oman resolutely affirm the steadfast nature of its core tenets and the defining parameters of its foreign policy. These are built upon enduring bonds of amity with all nations and peoples, founded upon mutual respect, shared interest, non-interference in internal affairs, and reverence for international and regional covenants, treaties, and the precepts of international law. The Sultanate of Oman champions the principles of dialogue and tolerance as its guiding philosophy for resolving diverse issues and challenges, fostering constructive cooperation, and cultivating harmony among states.

In this context, His Majesty the Sultanhas undertaken a series of visits to several Arab and foreigncountries. These visits were aimed at fortifying the foundations of friendship, reinforcing bilateral relations, and giving tangible expression to the continuity of cooperation and close diplomatic partnerships. They further sought to enhance collaboration with these countries across myriad sectors and developmental opportunities, thereby serving mutual interests and aspirations. A key focus has been capitalizing on signed agreements, translating them into concrete, executable programs that advance the nation’s developmental objectives. The itineraries included the Republic of Türkiye, the Kingdom of Belgium, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus, the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, and the Kingdom of Spain. His Majesty also held a meeting with the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Head of the Commonwealth, alongside a meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Concurrently, the Sultanate of Oman has been honored by visits from a distinguished assembly of monarchs, heads of state, and senior officials. These esteemed guests have included: the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain; the Emir of the State of Kuwait; the Emir of the State of Qatar; the President of the United Arab Emirates; the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran; the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq; the Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah; the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Dubai; the President of the Republic of Belarus; the President of the Republic of Türkiye; and the President of the Republic of Angola.

In its steadfast pursuit of global peace and security, the Sultanate of Oman hosted on 12 April 2025 pivotal negotiations concerning the Iranian nuclear file between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, conducted under its esteemed mediation. The Iranian delegation was led by Dr. Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, while the American delegation was headed by Steve Witkoff, the US Presidential Envoy for the Middle East. The diplomatic endeavour comprised five rounds, convened in both Muscat and Rome, all of which were characterized by a constructive and amicable spirit that significantly contributed to a convergence of viewpoints.

Concerning the situation in Yemen, the Sultanate of Oman stated on 6 May the successful facilitation of a truce agreement between the United States of America and the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen. This accord mandates a complete cessation of hostilities, which includes a commitment to desist from targeting American maritime vessels in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, thereby ensuring the fundamental principles of freedom of navigation and the uninterrupted flow of international commercial shipping.

Guided by its unwavering respect for international and regional covenants, the tenets of international law, and its bonds with Arab and foreign nations, the Sultanate of Oman has articulated a resolute and principled stance on several critical issues. It has forthrightly condemned the brutal aggression perpetrated by Israel against the territories of the State of Qatar, alongside the abhorrent acts of political assassination and the perfidious conduct exhibited by Israel. These actions constitute a flagrant transgression of international law, a gross violation of national sovereignty, and a perilous escalation that imperils the security and stability of the entire region, diverting it from the path of peace.

On the Palestinian cause, the Sultanate of Oman has voiced its utmost condemnation and denunciation of the relentless aggression being waged by the Israeli occupation forces against the Gaza Strip. It has solemnly called upon the international community, and the United Nations Security Council in particular, to assume its responsibility by enacting decisive measures to ensure the protection of civilians, put an immediate end to these severe and ongoing violations, and uphold the foundational principles of international law. The Sultanate of Oman has reiterated that justice for the Palestinian people is inextricably linked to the termination of the Israeli occupation of their lands and the restoration of their legitimate rights, paramount among which is the establishment of their independent and sovereign state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Furthermore, the Sultanate of Oman has emphasized the critical need for the international community to adopt an unambiguous and firm position to counter the dangerous trajectory that seeks to marginalize diplomatic avenues and jeopardize regional security and stability. This follows the reprehensible military aggression launched by Israel against the territories of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which involved strikes on sovereign installations and resulted in casualties. The Sultanate of Oman affirmed that such an act represents a grave and reckless escalation, constitutes a blatant breach of the United Nations Charter and international law, and embodies a pattern of unacceptable aggression that systematically undermines the very foundations of regional stability.

The Sultanate of Oman has also appealed to the international community, especially the Security Council, to uphold its legal and moral obligations by ensuring the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Syrian territories, halting all acts of hostility that endanger civilian lives, and advancing a comprehensive political solution as outlined in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254. This resolution envisages a restoration of stability in Syria through a Syrian-led political transition, and the Sultanate of Oman underscores the necessity of preserving Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity throughout this process.