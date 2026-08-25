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Oman, Iran propose temporary shipping lane through Strait of Hormuz

| August 25, 2026
Oman, Iran propose temporary shipping lane through Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, AUG 25: Oman and Iran have agreed on a proposed framework to resume safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz that includes establishing a joint temporary shipping lane and a project to demine the waterway, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Oman’s foreign minister arrived in Iran earlier on Tuesday for talks with his Iranian counterpart on future arrangements for the strait.

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