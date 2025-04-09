Oman Hockey Team beats Pakistan 3-1 in second test match

LAHORE, APR 9 /DNA/ – In an exciting and highly competitive second test match, the Oman hockey team secured a remarkable 3-1 victory over the host team, Pakistan, today in Lahore. This win marks a significant achievement for the Oman team as they take a commanding position in the ongoing series.

The match, held at the National Hockey Stadium, was full of energy from the first whistle. Oman’s disciplined and strategic approach allowed them to dominate much of the match. The Omani players exhibited exceptional teamwork, resilience, and composure under pressure, which ultimately earned them the well-deserved victory.

In the first match Pakistan defeated Omna by 4-3 in a tight match. Both teams have arrived in Islamabad to play two matches. The first match shall be played on Friday April 11 at 430 pm while the 2nd match shall be played on Saturday at 430 pm.