Oman Ambassador praises Pakistan’s hockey talent at ICCI event

ISLAMABAD, APR 12 /DNA/ – In a compelling demonstration of sports diplomacy and cultural outreach, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted a ceremonial dinner on March 12, 2025, in honor of the Pakistan Junior Hockey Team. The event, held in a packed hall that brought together hockey legends, office bearers of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), and the victorious junior team that outclassed Oman 6–1, marked a defining moment in the revival of Pakistan’s national sport. His Excellency Fahad bin Sulaiman bin Khalaf Alkharusi also, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Pakistan, graced the occasion as Chief Guest, reinforcing the growing sports and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Addressing an audience that included a galaxy of distinguished sports figures, Ambassador Al-Kharusi praised the enduring brotherhood between Pakistan and Oman, lauding the Pakistani community’s invaluable contribution to Oman’s development. He recognized ICCI’s expanding role as not only a driver of economic development but also a catalyst for cultural and people-to-people engagement. He specifically commended the Chamber’s initiative to use sports as a conduit for soft diplomacy, expressing optimism for enhanced collaboration between the two countries across governmental, business, and societal levels.

The event followed an earlier exhibition match held at the Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium, where the Pakistan Junior Team delivered a commanding performance against their Omani counterparts. The 6–1 victory symbolized more than just a sporting triumph—it stood as a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s historic excellence in hockey and the immense potential harbored in its youth. Ambassador Al-Kharusi, who witnessed the match, commended the players’ discipline, energy, and spirit.

In his keynote remarks, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi emphasized the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual bonds between Pakistan and Oman, reaffirming the Chamber’s vision of integrating sports into its broader development agenda. He voiced strong confidence in the younger generation’s capacity to restore Pakistan’s past dominance in international hockey—a sport once emblematic of national pride. Mr. Qureshi also urged the private sector and the business community to take a more proactive role in supporting national development, particularly in reviving sports, instead of relying solely on government resources.

ICCI Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry echoed the President’s views, underscoring the Chamber’s enduring commitment to nurturing athletic excellence. Former ICCI Presidents Mian Shaukat Masood and Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi also reaffirmed their support for the institutional strengthening of sports in Pakistan.

The evening drew prominent figures from the business world, civic leadership, and the sporting fraternity, including PHF President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti, Secretary General Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali Khan, hockey legends Shahbaz Ahmed Sr. and Qamar Ibrahim, Executive Members Zulqurnain Abbasi, Aftab Gujjar, Naveed Satti, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Rohail Anwar Butt, Ishaq Sial, Najeeb Ellahi Malik, Council Member Chaudhry Masood and former SVP Khalid Chaudhry. Their presence signaled a collective resolve to restore Pakistan’s international prestige in hockey. The PHF leadership warmly acknowledged ICCI’s efforts to honor and encourage the players, pledging continued dedication to reclaiming the country’s lost legacy in the sport.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of tokens of cultural appreciation—traditional Sindhi ajraks, caps, and commemorative shields—to the players and the Ambassador. These symbolic gestures underscored the confluence of national heritage, pride, and international camaraderie. ICCI's initiative thus stands as a powerful example of how economic institutions can transcend their conventional mandates to foster a holistic national revival through sports and cultural diplomacy.