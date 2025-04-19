Oman Ambassador lauds ICCI’s expo as key step for bilateral trade growth

ISLAMABAD, APR 19 /DNA/ – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), in collaboration with Pakistan International Property Exhibition (PIPEX), is set to organize the “Build & Invest Expo 2025” in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, on May 23-24, 2025. The event, dedicated to real estate and allied industries, will be held at the prestigious Grand Hyatt Muscat.

A soft launch of the expo was held in Islamabad in an impressive ceremony, which was attended by a large number of business community members from various sectors, particularly real estate and allied industries. The event’s chief guest, Ambassador of Oman Fahad Bin Sulaiman Bin Khalaf Alkharusi, lauded ICCI’s initiative, highlighting it as a reflection of the deepening partnership between Pakistan and Oman, based on mutual respect, cultural affinity, and shared economic interests.

He emphasised that Oman highly values its bilateral relations with Pakistan, and the upcoming expo offers a timely opportunity to bolster trade, investment, and industrial cooperation. He encouraged the business communities of both nations to participate actively, engage in meaningful dialogue, and build partnerships to promote regional development and prosperity.

ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, in his address, expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for his consistent efforts to strengthen ties between the two nations. He reaffirmed ICCI’s commitment to economic progress, entrepreneurial empowerment, and international investment facilitation. He formally announced the “Build & Invest Pakistan Expo 2025,” in collaboration with PIPEX, Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce, and the embassies of both Pakistan and Oman.

Qureshi elaborated on the expo’s key features, which include high-impact B2B (Business-to-Business) and B2I (Business-to-Investor) networking opportunities. The event will attract top developers, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies, aiming to connect with overseas Pakistanis and Gulf-based investors.

He further stated that ICCI, as the region’s leading chamber with robust national and international linkages, will continue to play a pivotal role in promoting trade, industry, services, youth entrepreneurship, and women’s economic empowerment.

Notable attendees who praised ICCI’s initiative included President of Islamabad Estate Agents Association (IEAA) and Federation of Realtors, Sardar Tahir Mahmood; Chairman New Airport City, Raja Sajjad Hussain; Chairman Fair Group of Companies, Chaudhry Abdul Rauf; and Director Faisal Town, Chaudhry Zuhair Majeed. Chairman PIPEX, Imran Khattak, also delivered a detailed presentation on the expo’s main features.

In his vote of thanks, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui expressed confidence that the expo would significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economic activity and serve as a meaningful step toward national prosperity. He extended special thanks to ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi for his extraordinary leadership and dedication to the initiative.

Other distinguished guests included ICCI Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Executive Members Ms. Fatima Azim, Ms. Shumila Siddiqui, Imran Minhas, Ishaq Sial, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Aftab Gujjar, Irfan Chaudhry, Naveed Satti, Mian Shaukat Masood, Mohsin Khalid Malik, and former ICCI Presidents Khalid Javaid and Zahid Maqbool.=DNA

============