Olympian Arshad Nadeem meets Chairman JCSC
RAWALPINDI, AUG 20 /DNA/ – Arshad Nadeem, record-holder Olympian, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.
Chairman JCSC lauded Arshad Nadeem’s efforts for securing Pakistan’s first-ever Gold Medal in a singles’ event and setting up of a new Olympic record.
General Sahir Shamshad Mirza also appreciated the diligence and devotion of Arshad Nadeem in achieving a momentous milestone in Pakistan’s sport history and wished him the very best for his future endeavours.
