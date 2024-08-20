Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Olympian Arshad Nadeem meets Chairman JCSC

| August 20, 2024
Olympian Arshad Nadeem meets Chairman JCSC

RAWALPINDI, AUG 20 /DNA/ – Arshad Nadeem, record-holder Olympian, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.


Chairman JCSC lauded Arshad Nadeem’s efforts for securing Pakistan’s first-ever Gold Medal in a singles’ event and setting up of a new Olympic record.


General Sahir Shamshad Mirza also appreciated the diligence and devotion of Arshad Nadeem in achieving a momentous milestone in Pakistan’s sport history and wished him the very best for his future endeavours.

