Olive Value Chain Breathing New Life into Pakistan’s Economy: Rana Tanveer Hussain

ISLAMABAD: MAY 22 (DNA):Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, while addressing the “Uraan Pakistan” Startup Vision event at SZABIST Islamabad today, stated that the olive value chain is breathing new life into Pakistan’s economy. He emphasized that the olive sector is no longer limited to agricultural production but has emerged as a comprehensive industrial model that is unlocking new avenues for employment, exports, and innovation.

He highlighted that over 85 olive startups are operating successfully through e-commerce, with significant participation from women and youth. Rana Tanveer Hussain noted that in the digital age, the integration of agriculture and commerce is a crucial need, and the government is actively pursuing steps in this direction.

The Federal Minister stressed that the olive industry is not only transforming barren lands into productive assets but is also laying the foundation for an agricultural revolution in Pakistan. He welcomed the private sector’s growing involvement in the olive value chain as a positive and promising development.

He stated that the international success of the “LO” brand is a testament to the achievements of Pakistan’s olive sector. He added that the government is placing special focus on the promotion, processing, branding, and export of quality olive products.

Rana Tanveer Hussain affirmed that the Ministry is implementing a comprehensive strategy to encourage investment in the olive sector and is ensuring compliance with international standards. He also identified social media platforms as powerful tools for business growth and urged the youth to engage in the olive trade to play their role in building a self-reliant Pakistan.