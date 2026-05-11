Oil market to lose around 100 mln barrels each week, if Hormuz remains closed,: Aramco
RIYADH, MAY 11: The oil market will lose around 100 million barrels every week, if the disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue at the current rate and it remains closed, the CEO of Saudi oil giant Aramco, Amin Nasser, said on Monday.
“We expect demand rationing to continue as long as supply remains disrupted through the Strait of Hormuz. If normal trade and shipping resume, we anticipate a very robust return to demand growth,” he added.
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