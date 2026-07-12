OIC Women’s Conference sends strong message of hope to women in refugee camps, displacement; Syrian Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12: Syrian Minister of Social Affairs and Labour Hind Kabawat described her participation in the 9th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Conference on Women as a significant milestone, saying the gathering reflected the unity of women across the Muslim world and offered a valuable opportunity to advance women’s empowerment, human rights and shared cooperation.

Speaking to Pakistani media on the sidelines of the conference here on Sunday, Kabawat said that visiting Pakistan and Islamabad itself was a special occasion for her, particularly at a time when influential women from across OIC member states had come together to exchange ideas, experiences and best practices.

She praised Pakistan’s warm hospitality, saying the delegates had been welcomed “like members of a family.”

“Our vision is the same, our values are the same and our principles are alike. This means we can work together for our common goals,” she said.

The Syrian minister said the conference sent an important message to the world that OIC member states were committed to making the world a better place through dialogue on human rights, women’s empowerment and other issues affecting societies.

“Today is an important day for the solidarity of women across the world. The gathering of women here in Pakistan conveys a strong message that we must work together to build a better future,” she added.

Kabawat said the conference also held special significance for Syria, noting that her country had been unable to participate in such meetings since 2012.

“Following Syria’s liberation and the end of dictatorship, we are now free to be here and to raise our voice for Syrian women who made tremendous sacrifices for freedom,” she said.

She paid tribute to Syrian women living in refugee camps and those displaced by conflict, saying they had shown extraordinary resilience throughout the country’s difficult years.

“From Pakistan, I salute all the women living in refugee camps and displacement. Today, we celebrate the freedom of all these women,” the minister said.