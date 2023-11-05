OIC urged to take bold decisions on the Palestine situation

Lahore, NOV 5: /DNA/ – The Central Executive and Consultative Body of Pakistan Ulema Council has issued a declaration on the current situation of the country, Palestine and the Islamic world. More than two hundred members of Pakistan Ulema Council’s Executive and Consultative Body participated in the meeting. The meeting was presided over by Central Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi. The meeting stated that in the declaration that the forces hostile to Pakistan, including India and its allies are involved in the incidents of terrorism inside Pakistan.

The international community must take immediate steps against India’s continued terrorism. The response of the Pakistani nation, army and security agencies to the terrorist incidents during the last two days and before is commendable. Ulemas-Mashaykh and the religious scholars from all over the country stand united by Pakistan’s Army and security agencies to contain the menace of extremism and terrorism. The way the soldiers of the Pakistan Army and security agencies foiled the terrorist attack on the Mianwali PAF Airbase is a matter of pride. The declaration issued by Pakistan Ulema Council also sid that Pakistan Ulema Council also supports and endorse Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative and the decree in this regard.

In this aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council, Paigham-e-Pakistan Conventions will be held across the country. The declaration also noted that attacks on Pakistan’s armed forces, security institutions, government and non-government installations and people are not permissible under any circumstances. Armed struggle by any individual, party or group is not legally permissible in Pakistan, and the government of Pakistan has the right to take legal action against those who do this. The declaration expressing concern over the situation in Palestine stated that for the last one month, the Zionist state of Israel has done complete siege of Gaza, the supply of water, food and fuel to 2.3 million people of Gaza has been suspended while the communication system has also been cut off. As a result of the ongoing bombing by Israel, more than 10,000 Palestinians have been martyred, including more than 3,000 children, while more than 20,000 people have been injured and hundred are burrier under the debris of demolished buildings.

The United States and its Western allies have not only supported Israel’s inhuman attacks, but are also complicit in Israel’s war crimes. The United Nations Human Rights Organization has definitely condemned the Israeli aggression, but this problem is not going to be solved by condemnations. The United Nations (UNO), OIC and Human Rights Organizations have to take immediate steps to ensure ceasefire in Gaza, otherwise, the sparks of this war can engulf the entire world.

The declaration said that the situation in Palestine is a test for the entire Ummah, as infants and children are being martyred in Gaza by barbaric bombardment, on which every Muslim living on earth is heartbroken and looking towards their rulers. Amidst all this situation, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia should play a leadership role, as currently the OIC is headed by Saudi Arabia. From the forum of OIC of the Muslim Ummah, lively and a bold decisions should be made on the situation in Palestine. Turkey, Bahrain and Jordan have cut off diplomatic relations with Israel and the rest of the Islamic countries that have diplomatic relations with Israel should also show courage in this regard.

A boycott of all Jewish products should be announced from the platform of the OIC. The Pakistan Ulema Council thanks Russia and China for their support to the Palestinian people. In the declaration, it was said that the state of Pakistan stands firmly on its principled stand on the Palestinian issue, and the stance expressed by Army Chief General Hafiz Syed Asim Munir in the meeting with the Palestinian ambassador is the voice of the heart of the entire nation. The State of Pakistan, the Pakistan Army and the people stand with their oppressed Palestinian brothers in this hour of difficulty and will provide them with all possible help. In the declaration, it was said that Afghans are our brothers, Pakistan has served Afghans for more than forty years and will continue to do so in the future, but we can’t support the illegal residents in the country.

It is the right of the State of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan to evict illegal residents from its territory. Legal foreigners are still living in Pakistan, it is the responsibility of the state to take action against them and expel them, and the entire nation stands by the state in this regard, said declaration of Pakistan Ulema Council. This operation is not against the residents of any particular country, but against all illegal people residing in Pakistan without legal documents. Unfortunately, the forces hostile to Pakistan, India and its allies elements are trying to spread propaganda on this legal right of Pakistan.

We also appeal to Afghan leaders to negotiate with Pakistan and address all these issues. Irresponsible statements on part of some Afghan leaders are very sorrowful an the leadership of the Afghan Interim Government should take notice of this. Baseless accusations and threatening behavior against Pakistan should end, said declaration. In the meeting, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Maulana Nauman Hasher, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Abu Bakr Hameed Sabri, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Ubaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahirul Hasan Maulana Hanif Usmani, Maulana Muhammad Asghar Khosa, Maulana Anwarul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Abdul Malik Asif, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Hakeem Athar, Qari Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Maulana Abdullah Haqqani, Maulana Abdul Waheed Farooqui, Maulana Abu Bakar Hamza, Maulana Habib Rehman Abid, Maulana Aminul Haq Ashrafi, Maulana Izharul Haq Khalid, Sahibzada Hamza Tahirul Hasan, Maulana Saadullah Ludhianwi, Maulana Anisur Rehman Baloch, Maulana Abdul Rasheed, Mufti Muhammad Umar Farooq, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Shah Hijazi, Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Makki, Maulana Azizur Rahman Muawiya, Mufti Imran Muawiya, Maulana Saadullah Shafiq, Maulana Yasir Alvi, Qari Abdul Rauf, Maulana Mustaal Mahar, Maulana Zubair Khatana, Maulana Aqeel Zubairi, Qari Azizur Rahman, Maulana Shabbir Khatana, Maulana Zubair Khatana, Qari Abdul Majid Lahori, Maulana Khanpuri, Maulana Qasim Farooq Sangi, Maulana Ashraf Malik, Maulana Ijaz Malik, Qari Abdul Wahab Muawiya, Maulana Muhammad Bilal Saqib, Qari Ibrahim, Qari Riaz, Maulana Amir Muawiya, Maher Abdul Khaliq Murali, Maulana Muneebur Rahman Haidari, Qari Mohabbate Ali Qasmi, Qari Zul Qarnain, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Qari Mahmood Al Hasan, Qari Abdul Majid Malik, Maulana Waqas Iqbal and others participated.