OIC strongly condemns escalation of Israeli crimes in northern Gaza strip

JEDDAH, OCT 14 /DNA/ – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its strong condemnation of the continued escalation of war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinian citizens, especially in the northern Gaza Strip, considering this as part of attempts aiming at forced displacement, ethnic cleansing, and genocide against the Palestinian people.

The OIC held the Israeli occupation responsible for the continuation of this aggression and organized terrorism practiced against the Palestinian people, which resulted in the martyrdom of more than 42,654 citizens, and the injury of more than 100,000 others, most of whom are women and children, in addition to thousands of missing persons under the rubble. The OIC called for the need to impose sanctions on Israel, the occupying power, and hold it accountable for all ongoing crimes and violations.

The OIC also renewed its call on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities, implement its resolutions, impose an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, and put a definitive end to the continued violations of international law and relevant UN resolutions committed by the Israeli occupation.