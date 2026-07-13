OIC ministers gather in Islamabad for women’s empowerment talks

ISLAMABAD, JUL 13 /DNA/ – Mohammad Naciri, Chief of Staff of UN Women, delivered opening remarks at the Ninth Ministerial Conference on Women of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), reaffirming UN Women’s commitment to supporting Member States in advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls through evidence, partnerships and collective action.

Hosted by the Government of Pakistan, the two-day Ministerial Conference brought together ministers, senior government representatives and heads of delegation from the OIC’s 57 Member States, alongside representatives of OIC institutions, the United Nations and development partners. Convened under the theme “Socio-Economic and Political Empowerment of Women in the OIC Countries: Challenges and Way Forward,” the Conference serves as the OIC’s highest policy forum on women’s empowerment, advancing implementation of the OIC Plan of Action for the Advancement of Women (OPAAW) and strengthening cooperation among Member States.

The Conference programme featured high-level statements by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Chair of the Ninth Ministerial Conference, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the President of the Women Consultative Council and UN Women. Ministers and heads of delegation reviewed progress on women’s empowerment across OIC Member States, considered policy recommendations and resolutions, and exchanged experiences on advancing women’s political leadership, economic participation and digital inclusion. The programme also included thematic discussions on bridging gender gaps in technology and digital participation and enhancing women’s political and professional participation.

Addressing the opening session, Mr. Naciri congratulated the Government of Pakistan on hosting the Conference and underscored its significance as the international community marks the thirtieth anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

Representing UN Women Executive Director and United Nations Under-Secretary-General Dr. Sima Bahous, Mr. Naciri emphasized that the gathering presented an important opportunity for OIC Member States to accelerate progress on women’s empowerment through stronger partnerships and sustained national action.

Speaking at the Conference, Mr. Mohammad Naciri, Chief of Staff, UN Women, said:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is more than an alliance of 57 nations; it is a family united by faith, shared history, and an unwavering commitment to human dignity. Women’s leadership, economic empowerment, and digital inclusion are not a checklist of policy goals, they are the heartbeat of our shared future.”

Highlighting the Conference’s focus on women’s participation in public and political life, access to economic resources and finance, and inclusion in the digital economy, Mr. Naciri stressed that these priorities are interconnected and fundamental to building stronger, more resilient societies. He noted that where women lead, institutions become more effective, innovation flourishes and communities prosper.

Mr. Naciri reaffirmed UN Women’s commitment to supporting OIC Member States in translating commitments into tangible results through evidence-based policymaking, technical expertise and strategic partnerships. He also expressed hope that the Islamabad Declaration would drive measurable action, strengthen cooperation among Member States and accelerate progress towards gender equality across the Islamic world.