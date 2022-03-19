OIC is of Pakistan: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on

Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said the

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was not only of Imran Khan but

of Pakistan.

“Pakistan is playing its role in uniting the Islamic world and under

whose agenda are they (opposition) putting hindrances in this work,” he

said in a series of tweets.

Referring to leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif, he said

that he was politically immature and their forefathers had created

political split in the country.