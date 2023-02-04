OIC Contact Group on Kashmir discusses ways to promote UN-recognized solution
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 04 (DNA): The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir
at the United Nations met Friday to discuss collective efforts to
promote a just and lasting resolution of the Kashmir dispute, according
to a press release of the Pakistan Mission to the UN.
The informal meeting of the group — comprising Azerbaijan, Niger,
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye — was convened by Pakistan’s
Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram.
Briefing the members on the latest situation in Indian Illegally
Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said that the disputed region was
the “densest occupation in history”.
Depite India’s massive repression, the Pakistani envoy said that the
people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir were continuing their heroic
struggle for the exercise of the right to self-determination, as
prescribed by the UN Security Council resolutions.
On its part, he said Pakistan would continue to extend diplomatic,
moral, and political support to the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for
self-determination and to end India’s occupation and oppression.
Ambassador Munir Akram thanked the members of the OIC Contact Group for
their participation in the meeting and support for the Kashmir cause.
Earlier in the day, ambassadors from the OIC Member States participated
in the virtual commemoration marking Kashmir solidarity Day.
Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people were Saudi Ambassador
Abdulaziz Alwasil, Azerbaijan Ambassador Yashar Aliyev, and Turkiye’s
Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu. DNA
====
Related News
Imran asks supporters to prepare for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’
Time to stand up, nation without a vision died: Khan Imran asks supporters to prepareRead More
Kashmir Cultural Festival starts at Lok Virsa
ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (DNA): The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) inRead More
Comments are Closed