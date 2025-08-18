OIC condemns Israeli PM’s visit to illegal west bank settlement, calls for UN action

JEDDAH, AUG 18: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the Israeli prime minister’s visit to the illegal “Ofra” settlement in the occupied West Bank, calling it a provocative act accompanied by racist statements.

According to the OIC, the Israeli leader reaffirmed his commitment to preserving settlements, maintaining control over the so-called “Land of Israel,” and preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state.

In a statement, the OIC said the visit represented a further escalation of Israel’s blatant violations of international law and United Nations resolutions, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2334 and the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, both of which declare settlement activity illegal and demand its immediate cessation.

The organization stressed that the visit and the accompanying rhetoric reflected Israel’s expansionist and colonial intentions, its defiance of the international community, and its undermining of efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region based on the two-state solution.

The OIC urged the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to act to end Israel’s occupation and settlement activity and to ensure international protection for the Palestinian people.