OIC-COMSTECH programmes reach 54 countries, train 5,000 scientists in a year

759 scholarships and fellowships, 52 research grants awarded as OIC body expands global academic network

ISLAMABAD, JUL 6 /DNA/ – The OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) extended its scientific and educational programmes to 54 countries during 2024-25, training 5,000 scientists and researchers and offering 759 scholarships and fellowships, according to its annual performance report.

The Islamabad-based body undertook 174 projects and initiatives during the year, awarded 52 research grants and organised 68 training programmes, while expanding its network to more than 80 universities, research centres and academic institutions.

According to the report, scientists, students, researchers and institutions from countries including Algeria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Iran, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Palestine and Yemen, as well as several African states, benefited from the programmes.

The 759 scholarships and fellowships formed a major part of COMSTECH’s human resource development efforts, providing students and young researchers with opportunities for higher education, research and specialised training at universities and partner institutions in Pakistan and other countries.

The report said 5,000 scientists and researchers received training through 68 programmes covering the use of advanced scientific equipment, biotechnology, health sciences, vaccine technology, information technology and other emerging fields.

Another 52 research grants were awarded to support young and women scientists, biotechnology research, international scientific collaboration and research-related activities. The grants were aimed particularly at researchers in developing countries, where limited access to funding often restricts scientific work.

The report showed that COMSTECH’s activities covered a broad range of sectors. These included 17 initiatives in health and biological sciences, 15 in education, 13 in research, 11 in environment, climate change and water, nine in information technology and nine in development-related fields.

Programmes were also undertaken in agriculture, food security, biotechnology, engineering, humanitarian assistance, energy and science diplomacy.

One of the report’s major features was the expansion of a network of more than 80 universities and research institutions. The network is being used to facilitate joint research, training, exchange of expertise and academic linkages across OIC member states and beyond.

COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary said the organisation’s priorities included strengthening scientific capacity in the Muslim world, creating education and research opportunities for young people and connecting universities and research institutions across national borders.

He said scientific and technological cooperation should contribute not only to academic advancement but also to socio-economic development, human resource development and stronger long-term links among countries.

The report reflects the growing role of the Islamabad-based COMSTECH Secretariat in connecting scientists, students and institutions across the Muslim world and beyond through research, higher education, capacity building and science diplomacy.