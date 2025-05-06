OIC and Arab league must turn words into action on Gaza crisis

The ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza demands more than solemn declarations and symbolic gestures. As the world watches in horror, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League—two of the most prominent political bodies representing Muslim and Arab nations—must reckon with the inadequacy of their response. While both organizations have issued condemnations and called for ceasefires, the time has long passed for mere rhetoric. The suffering in Gaza demands decisive, coordinated, and sustained action.

Since the escalation of violence began, thousands of Palestinians have been killed, tens of thousands injured, and entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble. Civilian infrastructure—hospitals, schools, places of worship—has been systematically destroyed. Israel’s military operations, which it claims are targeted against Hamas, have inflicted disproportionate harm on the civilian population. Human rights organizations across the globe have raised alarm bells, yet the bombardment continues.

The OIC and Arab League have convened multiple emergency summits and issued strong-worded statements decrying the violence and calling for the protection of Palestinian civilians. While these statements are important, they fall drastically short of the urgent diplomatic and political action needed. Many in the Arab and Muslim world are beginning to question the relevance and effectiveness of these institutions in moments of profound crisis.

What is urgently needed is a shift from passive diplomacy to active engagement. First, the OIC and Arab League must leverage their collective political and economic influence on the global stage. This includes coordinated diplomatic pressure on Western allies of Israel, particularly the United States and European Union, to demand an immediate ceasefire and an end to the blockade of Gaza. Regional powers with direct channels to both Israel and Hamas must act as credible mediators, pushing toward negotiations that include guarantees for humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and long-term political solutions.

Second, there must be tangible support for Gaza’s beleaguered population. Financial pledges for reconstruction are necessary but insufficient if not followed through with effective delivery. The Arab League and OIC members should urgently organize humanitarian corridors, supply essential medical aid, and provide support to international NGOs working on the ground. It is time for these institutions to lead not just in condemnation but in relief.

Finally, the crisis in Gaza cannot be divorced from the broader failure to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Arab League’s 2002 peace initiative, which offered normalization in return for a two-state solution, remains on the table but has been sidelined in recent years. The OIC and Arab League must reignite serious efforts toward a just and lasting solution—one that guarantees the rights, dignity, and sovereignty of the Palestinian people.

The people of Gaza are not only victims of bombs and blockades but also of global indifference and political inertia. The OIC and Arab League have a moral obligation and a historic responsibility to act—not tomorrow, not in the next summit, but now.