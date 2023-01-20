OGRA takes notice of overcharing of the sale/purchase of LPG

DNA

ISLAMABAD – Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has taken serious notice of the complaints regarding overcharging of end consumer LPG Price. OGRA Enforcement Teams have been mobilized to take cognizance of the matter and to ensure sale of LPG at notified prices to provide relief to the end consumers and to initiate action against the violators under the applicable Rules/Laws.

OGRA-Enforcement Teams have visited various LPG Plants recently in the vicinity of Lahore & Islamabad to check/ monitor LPG Prices and safety. During the visit, all LPG Plants were directed to ensure proper display of LPG prices at prominent places and to ensure that they will not overcharge LPG prices from end consumers. Further, written instructions to this effect have also been issued to all LPG Plants across the country.

OGRA has also decided that its enforcement teams along district administration will remain in field during the ongoing winter season to ensure sale / availability of LPG on OGRA’s notified prices.