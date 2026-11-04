OGRA slashes petrol price by Rs. 7.06 per litre, effective November 5

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 /DNA/ — The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced Wednesday a reduction in the ex-depot prices of petroleum products, effective November 5, 2026, following the petroleum products pricing mechanism approved by the Federal Government.

According to the notification issued by OGRA, the price of petrol (Motor Spirit/MS) has been reduced by Rs. 7.06 per litre, bringing the new ex-depot price to Rs. 362.00 per litre, down from Rs. 369.06.

Similarly, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been decreased by Rs. 3.71 per litre, with the new price set at Rs. 387.81 per litre, compared to the existing price of Rs. 391.52.

The revised prices will take effect from November 5, 2026, providing some relief to consumers amid ongoing economic pressures.

A spokesperson for OGRA confirmed the revisions in the official press release.