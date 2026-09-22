OGRA slashes petrol price by Rs 1.70 per liter

ISLAMABAD, SEP 22 /DNA/ – In a relief for consumers, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced a decrease in the ex-depot prices of petroleum products on Tuesday, effective from September 23, 2026.

According to a press release issued by OGRA, the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs 3.12 per liter. The new price for HSD will stand at Rs 418.96, down from the previous rate of Rs 422.08.

Similarly, the price of Motor Spirit (MS), commonly known as petrol, has been decreased by Rs 1.70 per liter. Following this revision, petrol will now be sold at Rs 392.05 per liter, compared to the existing price of Rs 393.75.

The regulatory authority attributed the price adjustment to fluctuations in the global market. “The change in price is necessitated by global events including changes in Platts rates, premiums, incidents etc,” the statement read.

The new prices will take effect from September 23, 2026. For further details regarding the price breakdown, consumers have been directed to visit the official OGRA website.