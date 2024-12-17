OGRA requests federal government to finalize category-wise gas sale prices

ISLAMABAD, DEC 17 /DNA/ – Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), under Section 8(2) of OGRA Ordinance, 2002, vide its decisions dated December 17, 2024 has determined the Review of Estimated Revenue Requirement (RERR) of SNGPL & SSGCL for FY 2024-25.

Both determinations have been sent to Federal Government for receipt of category-wise natural gas sale price advice as required under Section 8(3) of the OGRA Ordinance.

2. Summary of revenue requirement determinations as claimed by SNGPL vis-a-vis allowed by OGRA for FY 2024-25 is as under;

4. Through the above said determination, Federal Government has been requested for advice on category-wise sale prices. Any revision, as advised by Federal Government, shall be accordingly notified by OGRA. Till such time the existing category-wise natural gas sale prices shall continue to prevail. 5. The details of OGRA’s decision regarding revenue requirements of gas utilities are available at www.ogra.org.pk.