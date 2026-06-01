OGRA raises LPG prices for June

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Monday increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for June 2026, raising the cost of an 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder by Rs58.51.

According to a notification issued by OGRA, the consumer price of LPG has been fixed at Rs308,763.89 per tonne for June, compared to Rs303,804.68 per tonne in May, reflecting an increase of Rs4,959.21 per tonne. The price of an 11.8kg domestic cylinder has consequently risen from Rs3,584.90 to Rs3,643.41.

The regulator also revised the producer price upward by Rs4,959.21 per tonne. The new producer price has been set at Rs267,463.89 per tonne, or Rs3,156.07 per 11.8kg cylinder, against Rs262,504.68 per tonne in the previous month.

OGRA said the producer price of LPG is linked to the Saudi Aramco Contract Price (CP) and the US dollar exchange rate.

It noted that the Saudi Aramco CP increased by 2 percent during the month, while the average dollar exchange rate registered a slight decline of 0.11 percent.

Despite the marginal decrease in the exchange rate, the rise in international LPG prices resulted in an increase of Rs4.95 per kilogram in the local consumer price.

The regulator stated that the overall increase in LPG consumer prices for June amounted to 1.63 percent compared to the previous month. The revised prices came into effect from June 1, 2026.

The detailed notification has been made available on OGRA’s official website.