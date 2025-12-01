OGRA raises LPG price for December by Rs.87 per cylinder
ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified the maximum Price of LPG, effective December 01 2025, as under;
|Notified LPG Producer prices
|Rs. / Ton
|Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder
|December-2025 ( w.e.f 01-12-2025)
|167,691.40
|1,978.76
|November -2025
|160,300.43
|1,891.55
|Increase / (Decrease)
|7,390.97
|87.21
|Notified LPG Consumer prices
|Rs. / Ton
|Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder
|December-2025 ( w.e.f 01-12-2025)
|208,991.40
|2,466.10
|November -2025
|201,600.43
|2,378.89
|Increase / (Decrease)
|7,390.97
|87.21
2. The LPG price Notification for the month of December 2025 is readily available at OGRA website www.ogra.org.pk.
3. The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 4.93%. The average Dollar exchange rate has decreased by 0.15% resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs.87.21/11.8 kg cylinder (3.66%). The per Kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs.7.39.
