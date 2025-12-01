OGRA raises LPG price for December by Rs.87 per cylinder

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified the maximum Price of LPG, effective December 01 2025, as under;

Notified LPG Producer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder December-2025 ( w.e.f 01-12-2025) 167,691.40 1,978.76 November -2025 160,300.43 1,891.55 Increase / (Decrease) 7,390.97 87.21 Notified LPG Consumer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder December-2025 ( w.e.f 01-12-2025) 208,991.40 2,466.10 November -2025 201,600.43 2,378.89 Increase / (Decrease) 7,390.97 87.21

2. The LPG price Notification for the month of December 2025 is readily available at OGRA website www.ogra.org.pk.

3. The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 4.93%. The average Dollar exchange rate has decreased by 0.15% resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs.87.21/11.8 kg cylinder (3.66%). The per Kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs.7.39.