Monday, December 1, 2025
Main Menu

OGRA raises LPG price for December by Rs.87 per cylinder

| December 1, 2025
OGRA raises LPG price for December by Rs.87 per cylinder

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified the maximum Price of LPG, effective December 01 2025, as under;

Notified LPG Producer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder
December-2025 ( w.e.f  01-12-2025)      167,691.40          1,978.76
November -2025       160,300.431,891.55
Increase / (Decrease)         7,390.97              87.21
   
Notified LPG Consumer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder
December-2025 ( w.e.f  01-12-2025)      208,991.402,466.10
November -2025       201,600.432,378.89
Increase / (Decrease)         7,390.97              87.21

2.  The LPG price Notification for the month of December 2025 is readily available at OGRA website www.ogra.org.pk.

3. The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 4.93%. The average Dollar exchange rate has decreased by 0.15% resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs.87.21/11.8 kg cylinder (3.66%). The per Kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs.7.39.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, DEC 1 – The district administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have imposed Section 144,Read More

NIMA launches comprehensive South Asia maritime security volume

NIMA launches comprehensive South Asia maritime security volume

ISLAMABAD, DEC 1 /DNA/ – The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) launched its seminalRead More

Comments are Closed