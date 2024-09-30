OGRA publishes October 2024 LPG price notification: Rs. 7.31 per kg rise

ISLAMABAD, SEP 30 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified the maximum Price of LPG, effective October 01 2024, as under;

Notified LPG Producer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder October -2024 ( w.e.f 01-10-2024) 210,003.79 2,478.04 September -2024 202,691.77 2,391.76 Increase / (Decrease) 7,312.04 86.28 Notified LPG Consumer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder October -2024 ( w.e.f 01-10-2024) 251,303.79 2,965.38 September -2024 243,991.77 2,879.10 Increase / (Decrease) 7,312.04 86.28

2. The LPG price Notification for the month of October 2024 is readily available at OGRA website www.ogra.org.pk.

3. The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 3.84%. The average Dollar exchange rate has slightly decreased by 0.125% resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs.86.28/11.8 kg cylinder (2.99%). The per Kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs.7.31