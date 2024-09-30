Monday, September 30, 2024
Main Menu

OGRA publishes October 2024 LPG price notification: Rs. 7.31 per kg rise

| September 30, 2024
OGRA publishes October 2024 LPG price notification: Rs. 7.31 per kg rise

ISLAMABAD, SEP 30 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified the maximum Price of LPG, effective October 01 2024, as under;

Notified LPG Producer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder
October -2024  ( w.e.f  01-10-2024)    210,003.792,478.04
September -2024     202,691.772,391.76
Increase / (Decrease)       7,312.0486.28
   
Notified LPG Consumer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder
October -2024  ( w.e.f  01-10-2024)    251,303.792,965.38
September -2024     243,991.772,879.10
Increase / (Decrease)       7,312.04              86.28

2.  The LPG price Notification for the month of October 2024 is readily available at OGRA website www.ogra.org.pk.

3. The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 3.84%. The average Dollar exchange rate has slightly decreased by 0.125% resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs.86.28/11.8 kg cylinder (2.99%). The per Kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs.7.31

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pakistan Embassy in Beijing observes Defence and Martyrs Day

Pakistan Embassy in Beijing observes Defence and Martyrs Day

BEIJING, SEP 30 /DNA/ – Today, the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing commemorated Defence andRead More

OGRA publishes October 2024 LPG price notification: Rs. 7.31 per kg rise

OGRA publishes October 2024 LPG price notification: Rs. 7.31 per kg rise

ISLAMABAD, SEP 30 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified theRead More

Comments are Closed