OGRA publishes October 2024 LPG price notification: Rs. 7.31 per kg rise
ISLAMABAD, SEP 30 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified the maximum Price of LPG, effective October 01 2024, as under;
|Notified LPG Producer prices
|Rs. / Ton
|Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder
|October -2024 ( w.e.f 01-10-2024)
|210,003.79
|2,478.04
|September -2024
|202,691.77
|2,391.76
|Increase / (Decrease)
|7,312.04
|86.28
|Notified LPG Consumer prices
|Rs. / Ton
|Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder
|October -2024 ( w.e.f 01-10-2024)
|251,303.79
|2,965.38
|September -2024
|243,991.77
|2,879.10
|Increase / (Decrease)
|7,312.04
|86.28
2. The LPG price Notification for the month of October 2024 is readily available at OGRA website www.ogra.org.pk.
3. The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 3.84%. The average Dollar exchange rate has slightly decreased by 0.125% resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs.86.28/11.8 kg cylinder (2.99%). The per Kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs.7.31
