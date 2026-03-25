OGRA provided with Rs 27b to settle claims due to price differential

ISLAMABAD, MAR 25 /DNA/ – On the directions of the Prime Minister, OGRA has been provided the first tranche amounting to Rs. 27 billion, from Prime Minister’s Austerity Fund, to settle the Price Differential Claims arising from the Government’s decision to shield the consumers from the impact of rising oil prices in the international market.

The funds have been arranged through various expenditure reduction measures implemented within the federal government & deposited in the PM Austerity Fund.

Government is also considering additional cost-cutting measures to ensure that the relief to the public is provided while staying within the budget and identifying additional savings.