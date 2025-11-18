OGRA enforcement team seals three LPG plants over overcharging

ISLAMABAD, NOV 18: /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Enforcement Team has launched a decisive operation in the Rawalpindi–Islamabad region, sealing three LPG plants found guilty of overcharging consumers in violation of the authority’s prescribed pricing.

The action was taken against LPG units operating in Fateh Jang Road, Tarnol, and surrounding localities after inspectors confirmed that the outlets were selling liquefied petroleum gas at rates higher than the officially notified prices. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the owners of the sealed plants.

According to OGRA, the enforcement team has made it clear that no LPG operator will be allowed to sell gas beyond the regulated price. The authority has directed its enforcement wings to intensify inspections across multiple cities to ensure compliance and take strict action against those involved in profiteering.

OGRA reiterated its commitment to protecting consumers from exploitation and ensuring fair market practices in the LPG sector.