OGRA developing digital system for direct petroleum stock data

ISLAMABAD, 17 AUG (DNA) — The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is developing its digital oil supply-chain platform to obtain petroleum data directly from oil marketing companies (OMCs) and refineries through Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and stock positions through Automatic Tank Gauging (ATG) sensors.

According to official documents available with Wealth Pakistan, OGRA is pursuing the digitisation of Pakistan’s oil supply chain to strengthen the veracity, reliability and timeliness of petroleum stock and supply data. The authority has already developed a digital platform for visibility of the oil supply chain, while ERP integration of oil pipelines is currently in progress and is expected to be completed by the end of September 2026.

One of the milestones of the project is to fetch data directly from OMCs and refineries through their ERP systems and obtain stock positions through ATG sensors. Once completed, the system will assist OGRA in improving the quality and timeliness of data used for planning petroleum product requirements during Product Review Meetings and subsequent monitoring of supply-chain operations.

At present, OGRA monitors overall petroleum stock availability with OMCs and refineries. However, it does not maintain a dedicated real-time ERP system specifically for customs-bonded stock visibility. The document explains that customs-bonded stocks, including their duty-paid and non-duty-paid status, in-bonding, ex-bonding and bonded-stock reconciliation, fall under Pakistan Customs/FBR in accordance with the Customs Act, 1969.

The digitalisation initiative will also support the Federal Board of Revenue and Pakistan Customs by providing access to more timely petroleum stock information. According to the document, OGRA has already provided FBR/Customs access to its digital platform. Through access to real-time data, FBR/Customs will be better positioned to reconcile petroleum products held at public and private bonded storage facilities.

The document states that this will enhance transparency, improve regulatory oversight, support revenue assurance and help Pakistan Customs effectively monitor the movement of petroleum products. — DNA