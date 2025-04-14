Monday, April 14, 2025
OGRA determines RLNG price

| April 14, 2025
OGRA

ISLAMABAD, APR 14 /DNA/ –  The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), in accordance with the Policy Guidelines of the Federal Government, has determined the Re- gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) prices effective April 01, 2025, as under:

Month  SNGPL  SSGCL

                Transmission      Distribution        Transmission      Distribution

                US $ / MMBtu   US $ / MMBtu

Apr-25  12.5895 13.4789 11.2718 12.5910

Mar-25 12.0022 12.9499 10.6906 12.7255

Increase / (Decrease)    0.5873   0.5290   0.5812   -0.1345

%            4.89%    4.08%    5.44%    -1.06%

2.  The RLNG price Notification for the month of April 2025 is readily available at OGRA website www.ogra.org.pk.

3.  The increase in RLNG prices is due to increase in DES price. However, the distribution RLNG price of (SSGCL) has been decreased due to the reduction in SSGCL’s (UFG) percentage for distribution.

