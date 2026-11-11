OGRA cuts petrol, diesel prices effective Nov 12, 2026

DNA

ISLAMABAD – Nov 11: The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a reduction in the ex-depot prices of petroleum products, effective from November 12, 2026, following approval under the Federal Government’s petroleum products pricing mechanism.

According to the official press release issued on Wednesday, the price of Petrol (Motor Spirit/MS) has been reduced by Rs 3.00 per litre, bringing the new ex-depot price down from Rs 338.00 to Rs 335.00 per litre.

Similarly, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been slashed by Rs 7.00 per litre, decreasing from Rs 371.00 to Rs 364.00 per litre.

The revised prices are based on the approved pricing mechanism and will take effect from November 12, 2026.

Product Existing Price (Nov 11, 2026) New Price (Nov 12, 2026) Increase/(Decrease) Petrol (MS) 338.00 335.00 (3.00) Diesel (HSD) 371.00 364.00 (7.00)

All prices are in Rs per litre.

The notification was issued by the Spokesperson of OGRA, Islamabad.