OGRA cuts gas prices for consumers in a surprise move

ISLAMABAD NOV 24 /DNA/ – Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), under Section 8(2) of OGRA Ordinance, 2002, vide its decisions dated November 24, 2025 has determined the Review of Estimated Revenue Requirement (RERR) of SNGPL & SSGCL for FY 2025-26.

OGRA has carefully reviewed the revenue requirement of SNGPL & SSGCL and rationalized the demand by optimizing costs as well as revenues. Moreover, impact of deferred cargoes in case of Pakistan LNG Limited has been included to the benefit of gas consumers. Accordingly, average prescribed price for FY 2025-26 of SNGPL & SSGCL has been provisionally determined at Rs. 1,804.08/MMBTU and Rs. 1,549.41/MMBTU for FY 2025-26, thereby reducing the price by 3% and 8% respectively over current prescribed price in line with its mandate to protect consumers’ interest and promote fiscal discipline. Moreover, OGRA in pursuance of Federal Cabinet dated July 01, 2024 has adjusted Rs. 13,565 million in case of SNGPL & Rs. 47,315 million in case of SSGCL against previous shortfall /stock of gas circular debt.

Through the above said determination, Federal Government has been requested for advice on category-wise sale prices. Any revision, as advised by Federal Government, shall be accordingly notified by OGRA. Till such time the existing category-wise natural gas sale prices shall continue to prevail.

The details of OGRA’s decision regarding revenue requirements of gas utilities are available at www.ogra.org.pk.