OGRA announces minor increase in Petrol and Diesel prices effective July 29

ISLAMABAD, JUL 28 /DNA/ – The Government of Pakistan, through the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), has issued a press release announcing a slight increase in the prices of petroleum products, effective July 29, 2026.

According to the official notification released on July 28, 2026, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has revised the ex-depot prices based on the updated petroleum pricing mechanism issued by the Federal Government.

Price Breakdown:

High Speed Diesel (HSD): The price has increased by Rs. 1.55 per liter, rising from Rs. 386.83 to Rs. 388.38 .

The price has increased by per liter, rising from Rs. 386.83 to . Motor Spirit (MS / Petrol): The price has increased by Rs. 1.63 per liter, rising from Rs. 334.18 to Rs. 335.81.

These new rates will come into effect from tomorrow, July 29, 2026. The slight upward revision follows the government’s periodic review of global oil prices and currency exchange rates.