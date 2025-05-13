Ogra announces massive reduction in imported LNG prices for May 2025

ISLAMABAD, MAY 13: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) announced on Tuesday a significant reduction in the prices of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) for May 2025.

According to a notification issued by Ogra, the revised prices will come into effect from May 1, providing considerable relief to the consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

The notification stated that the price of LNG for Sui Southern has been reduced by 13.64%, amounting to a decrease of $1.71 per MMBTU. The new price has been set at $10.81 per MMBTU, compared to April’s price of $12.59 per mmBtu.

Similarly, for Sui Northern, the price of imported LNG has been reduced by $1.68 per mmBtu, bringing the new price down to $11.59 per mmBtu for May. In April, the price stood at $13.47 per mmBtu.