OGRA announces increase in RLNG prices for July 2026

ISLAMABAD, JUL 31 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a sharp increase in the Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) prices for the month of July 2026, effective from July 1, 2026. The new rates reflect a substantial rise compared to the previous month, driven by the cost of five spot cargoes procured by Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL).

According to the official notification, the transmission and distribution prices for both major gas utilities—Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL)—have surged by over 32%.

Detailed Price Breakdown:

SNGPL Transmission: Increased from $17.9394/MMBtu in June to **$23.7020/MMBtu** in July (up 32.12%).

Increased from $17.9394/MMBtu in June to **$23.7020/MMBtu** in July (up 32.12%). SNGPL Distribution: Increased from $19.5228/MMBtu to **$25.8388/MMBtu** (up 32.35%).

Increased from $19.5228/MMBtu to **$25.8388/MMBtu** (up 32.35%). SSGCL Transmission: Increased from $16.3679/MMBtu to **$22.2251/MMBtu** (up 35.78%).

Increased from $16.3679/MMBtu to **$22.2251/MMBtu** (up 35.78%). SSGCL Distribution: Increased from $18.6360/MMBtu to **$25.0872/MMBtu** (up 34.62%).

The price hike ranges between $5.76 and $6.45 per MMBtu across the different categories.

OGRA stated that these rates are in line with the policy guidelines issued by the Federal Government and are based on the actual cost of five spot cargoes arranged by PLL. The full RLNG price notification for July 2026 is available on the authority’s official website, www.ogra.org.pk.

OGRA, as the regulatory body for Pakistan’s midstream and downstream petroleum sectors, reiterated its commitment to ensuring transparency while balancing the interests of consumers and stakeholders. The authority continues to monitor global energy markets to adapt to evolving challenges in the sector.