OGRA announces increase in petroleum prices effective September 8

ISLAMABAD, SEP 7 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), acting under the revised petroleum pricing mechanism issued by the Federal Government, has announced an upward revision in the ex-depot prices of petroleum products.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) on September 7, 2026, the new prices will take effect on September 8, 2026.

The new rates (per liter) are as follows:

Motor Spirit (MS / Petrol): The price has been increased by Rs. 12.90 , bringing the revised price from the existing Rs. 345.87 to Rs. 358.77 .

The price has been increased by , bringing the revised price from the existing Rs. 345.87 to . High Speed Diesel (HSD): The price has been increased by Rs. 3.72, bringing the revised price from the existing Rs. 378.05 to Rs. 381.77.

These revisions are based on the current pricing structure set forth by the Federal Government to reflect market fluctuations. The new rates are applicable from tomorrow onward.