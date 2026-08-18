OGRA announces increase in petroleum prices effective August 19

ISLAMABAD, AUG 18 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), under the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) of the Government of Pakistan, has officially revised the ex-depot prices of key petroleum products.

According to a press release issued today from Islamabad, the new prices are set to take effect from August 19, 2026. This adjustment follows the revised petroleum pricing mechanism issued by the Federal Government.

The updated rates reflect an increase in prices for both High Speed Diesel (HSD) and Motor Spirit (MS). The specific price changes are as follows (per liter):

High Speed Diesel (HSD): The existing price of Rs. 390.42 has been raised by Rs. 5.27 , bringing the new revised price to Rs. 395.69 .

The existing price of Rs. 390.42 has been raised by , bringing the new revised price to . Motor Spirit (MS): The existing price of Rs. 331.20 has increased by Rs. 3.34, setting the new revised price at Rs. 334.54.

The new pricing structure will be applicable starting at 12:00 AM on August 19, 2026.