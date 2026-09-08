OGRA announces increase in petrol and diesel prices effective September 9

ISLAMABAD, SEP 8 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), acting on the revised petroleum pricing mechanism issued by the Federal Government, has announced an increase in the ex-depot prices of key petroleum products effective from September 9, 2026.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) on September 8, 2026, the cost of both High Speed Diesel (HSD) and Motor Spirit (MS) has gone up.

Price Breakdown:

High Speed Diesel (HSD): The price of HSD has been increased by Rs. 4.18 per liter . The existing price of Rs. 381.77 will rise to a revised price of Rs. 385.95 per liter .

The price of HSD has been increased by . The existing price of Rs. 381.77 will rise to a revised price of . Motor Spirit (MS): The price of petrol (MS) has seen a steeper increase of Rs. 5.58 per liter. The existing price of Rs. 358.77 will now be Rs. 364.35 per liter.

These revised prices will take effect immediately as of the 9th of September, 2026.