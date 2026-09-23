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OGRA announces decrease in petroleum prices effective September 24

| September 23, 2026
OGRA slashes petrol price by Rs 1.70 per liter

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a reduction in the ex-depot prices of petroleum products, providing slight relief to consumers at the pump.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, the revised prices will take effect from September 24, 2026.

OGRA announces decrease in petroleum prices effective September 24

Under the new pricing structure, the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs. 4.21 per liter, bringing the new price down to Rs. 414.75 from the previous rate of Rs. 418.96.

Similarly, the price of Motor Spirit (MS), commonly known as petrol, has been decreased by Rs. 1.93 per liter. The new price for MS will be Rs. 390.12, down from Rs. 392.05.

In its statement, OGRA attributed the price adjustment to fluctuations in the global market. The authority cited “global events including changes in Platts rates, premiums, and incidentals” as the primary factors necessitating the revision.

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