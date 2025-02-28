Friday, February 28, 2025
Main Menu

OGRA announces decrease in LPG prices for March 2025

| February 28, 2025
OGRA announces decrease in LPG prices for March 2025

ISLAMABAD, FEB 28 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified the maximum Price of LPG, effective March 01 2025, as under;

Notified LPG Producer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder
March-2025 ( w.e.f  01-03-2025)     206,523.152,436.97
February -2025      212,672.542,509.54
Increase / (Decrease)      (6,149.39)            (72.57)
   
Notified LPG Consumer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder
March-2025 ( w.e.f  01-03-2025)      247,823.152,924.31
February -2025       253,972.542,996.88
Increase / (Decrease)       (6,149.39)            (72.57)

2.  The LPG price Notification for the month of March 2025 is readily available at OGRA website www.ogra.org.pk.

3. The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has decreased by 3.18%. The average Dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.21% resulting to decrease in LPG consumer price by Rs.72.57/11.8 kg cylinder (2.42%). The per Kg decrease in LPG consumer price is Rs.6.15

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Private schools barred from collecting March and April fees

Private schools barred from collecting March and April fees from matric students

LAHORE, FEB 28: Punjab Education Department has strictly prohibited private schools from collecting tuition feesRead More

OGRA announces decrease in LPG prices for March 2025

OGRA announces decrease in LPG prices for March 2025

ISLAMABAD, FEB 28 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified theRead More

Comments are Closed