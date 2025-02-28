OGRA announces decrease in LPG prices for March 2025

ISLAMABAD, FEB 28 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified the maximum Price of LPG, effective March 01 2025, as under;

Notified LPG Producer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder March-2025 ( w.e.f 01-03-2025) 206,523.15 2,436.97 February -2025 212,672.54 2,509.54 Increase / (Decrease) (6,149.39) (72.57) Notified LPG Consumer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder March-2025 ( w.e.f 01-03-2025) 247,823.15 2,924.31 February -2025 253,972.54 2,996.88 Increase / (Decrease) (6,149.39) (72.57)

2. The LPG price Notification for the month of March 2025 is readily available at OGRA website www.ogra.org.pk.

3. The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has decreased by 3.18%. The average Dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.21% resulting to decrease in LPG consumer price by Rs.72.57/11.8 kg cylinder (2.42%). The per Kg decrease in LPG consumer price is Rs.6.15