OGRA announces decrease in LPG prices for March 2025
ISLAMABAD, FEB 28 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified the maximum Price of LPG, effective March 01 2025, as under;
|Notified LPG Producer prices
|Rs. / Ton
|Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder
|March-2025 ( w.e.f 01-03-2025)
|206,523.15
|2,436.97
|February -2025
|212,672.54
|2,509.54
|Increase / (Decrease)
|(6,149.39)
|(72.57)
|Notified LPG Consumer prices
|Rs. / Ton
|Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder
|March-2025 ( w.e.f 01-03-2025)
|247,823.15
|2,924.31
|February -2025
|253,972.54
|2,996.88
|Increase / (Decrease)
|(6,149.39)
|(72.57)
2. The LPG price Notification for the month of March 2025 is readily available at OGRA website www.ogra.org.pk.
3. The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has decreased by 3.18%. The average Dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.21% resulting to decrease in LPG consumer price by Rs.72.57/11.8 kg cylinder (2.42%). The per Kg decrease in LPG consumer price is Rs.6.15
