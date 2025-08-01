OGDCL announces new oil discovery in Tando Allah Yar

ISLAMABAD, AUG 1 /DNA/ – Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), as the operator of the TAY Exploration License with a 95% working interest, along with its joint venture partner, Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), which holds a 5% carried interest, has announced an oil discovery at the Chakar-1 exploratory well located in the Tando Allah Yar district of Sindh.

The Chakar-1 well was spudded on June 2, 2025, as an exploratory well under the Tando Allah Yar Exploration License and drilled to a total depth of 1,926 meters into the Upper Shale of the Lower Goru Formation. Based on the interpretation of wireline logs and Reservoir Evaluation Services (RES) log, a Drill Stem Test (DST) was conducted in the B-Sand, followed by testing with an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP).

The well produced 275 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) through a 32/64″ choke at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 400 psi. Furthermore, during formation testing using RES, the Lower Ranikot formation also showed the presence of oil. A second DST/ESP is currently underway to further evaluate its hydrocarbon potential.

This marks the 13th discovery in the TAY Exploration License and underscores the joint venture’s continued efforts to assess and unlock the hydrocarbon potential of the block and developing the country’s energy resources. The positive results to date strengthen confidence in the geological prospectivity of the area and support ongoing exploration and appraisal efforts in the block to further delineate its resource base. OGDCL is committed to contributing to Pakistan’s energy security through sustained exploration and development efforts.