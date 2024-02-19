OGDCL announces major gas and condensate discovery at kharo well-1 in khairpur, sindh
ISLAMABAD, FEB 19 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a significant breakthrough in its exploration efforts with the discovery of gas and condensate at the Kharo-1, a well drilled in the Khewari exploration license area, located in Khairpur district of Sindh province.
Following rigorous drilling and testing operations conducted with OGDCL’s proprietary expertise, the Kharo-1 well reached an impressive depth of 3,762 meters. Subsequent testing procedures registered promising results, showcasing a flow rate of 14.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, complemented by 93 barrels per day (bbls/d) of condensate. These exceptional results were obtained at a 32/64-inch choke size, with a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,737 pounds per square inch (psi), originating from Massive sand strata of the Lower Goru Formation.
The successful discovery at Kharo-1 underscores OGDCL’s steadfast commitment to strategic exploration practices. Leveraging expertise and cutting-edge technology, the company continues to unlock the vast potential of Pakistan’s energy resources. With OGDCL holding a 95% working interest in the Khewari Block, and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) as a joint venture partner with a 5% working interest, this discovery is a testament to OGDCL’s pursuit of energy security and sustainability. The discovery not only enhances OGDCL’s hydrocarbon reserves but also holds the promise of bolstering the national energy landscape.
Related News
OGDCL announces major gas and condensate discovery at kharo well-1 in khairpur, sindh
ISLAMABAD, FEB 19 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announcedRead More
Anjum Nisar says economic, fiscal discipline of country will be driven under IMF direction
ISLAMABAD, /DNA/ – The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s Businessmen Panel (BMP)Read More
Comments are Closed