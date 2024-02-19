OGDCL announces major gas and condensate discovery at kharo well-1 in khairpur, sindh

ISLAMABAD, FEB 19 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a significant breakthrough in its exploration efforts with the discovery of gas and condensate at the Kharo-1, a well drilled in the Khewari exploration license area, located in Khairpur district of Sindh province.

Following rigorous drilling and testing operations conducted with OGDCL’s proprietary expertise, the Kharo-1 well reached an impressive depth of 3,762 meters. Subsequent testing procedures registered promising results, showcasing a flow rate of 14.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, complemented by 93 barrels per day (bbls/d) of condensate. These exceptional results were obtained at a 32/64-inch choke size, with a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,737 pounds per square inch (psi), originating from Massive sand strata of the Lower Goru Formation.

The successful discovery at Kharo-1 underscores OGDCL’s steadfast commitment to strategic exploration practices. Leveraging expertise and cutting-edge technology, the company continues to unlock the vast potential of Pakistan’s energy resources. With OGDCL holding a 95% working interest in the Khewari Block, and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) as a joint venture partner with a 5% working interest, this discovery is a testament to OGDCL’s pursuit of energy security and sustainability. The discovery not only enhances OGDCL’s hydrocarbon reserves but also holds the promise of bolstering the national energy landscape.