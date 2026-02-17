OGDC, SNF sign deal for Pakistani Oil field revival

Project Estimated to Generate USD 460 Million in Revenue Through Enhanced Oil and Gas Production

ISLAMABAD, FEB 17: /DNA/ – Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC), Pakistan’s leading exploration and production company, on Tuesday signed a landmark contract with SNF S.A., a French specialty chemical company and world leader in polyacrylamide production, for the installation and operation of advanced Water Injection Systems (WIS) at its Kunnar and Pasakhi oil fields located in Hyderabad district, Sindh. The signing ceremony was held at the OGDC Head Office in Islamabad, marking a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to enhance production performance and promote sustainable energy development. The signing ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ali Pervaiz Malik, MD/CEO OGDC Ahmed Hayat Lak, French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey, along with senior officials from OGDC and SNF.

The project aims to enhance reservoir pressure, optimise oil recovery, and ensure sustainable production performance through the world’s latest water injection technology and global expertise from SNF. The project will be completed in three phases. The first phase will cover installation and commissioning over a period of nine months, including mobilisation, installation, commissioning and testing of the facilities. This will be followed by a two-year operations and maintenance phase, during which O&M services will be provided along with structured training for OGDC professionals. After the completion of the O&M period, the technology and operational control will be transferred to OGDC, allowing the company to independently operate the facilities using the expertise developed during the collaboration. The designed operational life of the installed facilities is approximately 20 years.

The project is projected to enhance oil production by approximately 9 million barrels and increase gas production by 3 billion cubic feet. It is also projected to improve the recovery factor of the fields by 8 to 10 percent. The recovery factor refers to the percentage of oil that can be extracted from a reservoir compared to the total volume originally present. With an estimated additional revenue generation of USD 460 million over the life of the fields, the project offers strong economic returns.

The initiative also carries significant environmental benefits. By reinjecting treated produced water into reservoir zones, the project ensures safe disposal and reduces environmental risks. It also aligns with sustainable operating practices and international environmental standards.

The collaboration underscores OGDC’s commitment to operational excellence, technological advancement, and long-term value creation in Pakistan’s energy sector through partnerships with world-leading service providers. The partnership reflects OGDC’s continued focus on strengthening domestic hydrocarbon production while adopting the latest, efficient, and environmentally responsible technological solutions for Pakistan’s energy sector.