OGDC ranks first among top 104 listed companies in transparency international Pakistan’s 2026 assessment

Company scores 92.71% overall and 100% in anti-corruption programmes, ahead of all other companies assessed

ISLAMABAD, OCT 23 /DNA/ – Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) has ranked first among Pakistan’s 104 top publicly listed companies in Transparency International Pakistan’s Transparency in Corporate Reporting Assessment (TRAC) 2026, with an overall score of 92.71%.

The report recognised OGDC’s strong public disclosure practices across key areas of corporate governance, accountability and responsible business conduct. The company achieved a perfect score of 100% in four assessment categories: anti-corruption programmes, organisational transparency, domestic financial reporting, and gender, non-discrimination and disability inclusion. OGDC achieved an overall score of 92.71%, placing the company in the “Significantly Transparent” category. The overall average across all 104 companies was 66.73%. OGDC scored 81.25% in human rights and corporate responsibility and 75% in environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures.

The Transparency International assessment evaluated how much information companies make publicly available about their policies, governance structures, and operations. OGDC’s perfect score in anti-corruption disclosures reflects the transparency of its measures in this area. The report particularly cited the company’s Code of Conduct as an example of good practice for providing employees with secure and confidential two-way communication channels to report unethical behaviour.

In organisational transparency and domestic financial reporting, OGDC also achieved 100% scores. These categories assess the disclosure of corporate structures and governance information, as well as key financial details relating to a company’s domestic operations. The company also achieved the highest score in gender, non-discrimination and disability inclusion, along with Interloop and Sazgar Engineering. The assessment examines public commitments against harassment and discrimination, equal-opportunity recruitment and promotion, disability inclusion, and formal mechanisms for addressing workplace discrimination.

OGDC’s score of 81.25% in human rights and corporate responsibility and 75% in ESG disclosures also reflects the company’s performance in the broader assessment of corporate reporting. OGDC also scored 100% in Procurement Related to Government Contracts/Tenders, ranking first in that section. The TRAC 2026 assessment covered 104 listed companies across Pakistan’s corporate sector. The report recorded an average score of 53.41% for anti-corruption programmes, 92.49% for organisational transparency, 92.50% for domestic financial reporting, 68.11% for gender, non-discrimination and disability inclusion, 45.98% for human rights and corporate responsibility, and 47.84% for ESG disclosures.

OGDC’s top ranking and performance underscored the company’s commitment to comprehensive public reporting in strengthening corporate accountability and stakeholder confidence.